Cowgirls Looking to Get Even With Rams in Saturday Matchup at Moby Gym

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (11-11, 7-6 MW) will travel south to Fort Collins for the final matchup in the 2019-20 “Border War” series on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Colorado State Rams (11-13, 5-8 MW) took the first matchup this season in Laramie. The Cowgirls are going for their third-straight road win in the series.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 11-11 overall this season and 7-6 in the Mountain West following a 74-71 overtime loss against New Mexico. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads Wyoming in points and rebounds, averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She is shooting 55.1 percent from the field, tops in the conference.

Senior Taylor Rusk does a little bit of everything, averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos each average 7.3 points per game, while Vaifanua adds 4.1 rebounds and Sanchez Ramos grabs 4.8 rebounds per game. Defensively, Tommi Olson has 28 steals, while Vitulova and Vaifanua each have 14 blocks.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.2 percent (533-1,262) from the field, 34.0 percent (152-447) from three and 73.9 percent (193-261) from the free throw line to average 64.1 points per game. The Cowgirls average 13.0 assists and 13.0 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 40.0 percent (501-1,253) from the field, 31.9 percent (115-360) from three and 74.4 percent (215-289) from the free throw line to average 60.5 points per game. Cowgirl foes average 10.9 assists and 12.3 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns an 11-11 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING COLORADO STATE

The Colorado State Rams are 11-13 overall with a 5-8 record in the Mountain West following a 67-61 road win against Utah State. Makenzie Ellis leads CSU in scoring at 10.6 points while grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game. Andrea Brady scores 10.3 points and records a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game. Jamie Bonnarens (9.7), Megan Jacobs (9.4) and Tori Williams (9.0) round out five Rams that score at least 9.0 points per game. Williams directs the CSU offense to the tune of 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, Brady has 20 blocks to lead the Rams, while Ellis has a team-best 32 steals.

The Rams are shooting 39.4 percent (557-1,412) from the field, 32.5 percent (189-581) from three and 72.0 percent (198-275) from the free throw line to average 62.5 points per game. Colorado State averages 12.2 assists and just 11.0 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 38.3 percent (524-1,367) from the field, 33.2 percent (177-533) from three and 74.0 percent (225-304) from the free throw line to average 60.4 points per game. Rams foes average 12.5 assists and 15.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Ryun Williams is 155-93 in eight years at the helm of the Rams. Overall, he is 413-246 in 22 seasons as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST COLORADO STATE

The Rams and Cowgirls will meet for the 104th time on Saturday, and Wyoming holds a narrow 52-51 lead in the all-time series following Colorado State’s win in Laramie earlier this year. Overall, Wyoming has won four of the last six matchups between these two “Border War” foes, including each of the last two in Fort Collins.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will host Utah State on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.