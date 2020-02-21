Cowgirls Looking to Run All-Time Home Court Edge against Air Force to 29-0 on Saturday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE– Fresh off completing the sweep of the season series with Utah State on Wednesday at the AA, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (13-11, 9-6 MW) will look to make it a second series sweep this season when it hosts Air Force (7-19, 5-10 MW) on Saturday. The Cowgirls are unbeaten in 28 home games all-time against Air Force.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 13-11 overall with a 9-6 record in the Mountain West following a 64-45 win over Utah State at home. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads Wyoming in scoring and rebounding with averages of 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua averages 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos averages 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Defensively, Vitulova has 16 blocks to lead UW, while sophomore Tommi Olson has a team-high 30 steals.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.1 percent (570-1,355) from the field, 33.3 percent (165-495) from three and 75.0 percent (213-284) from the free throw line to average 63.3 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.9 assists and 13.0 turnovers per game. Cowgirl foes are shooting 38.8 percent (529-1,364) from the field, 31.1 percent (123-396) from three and 74.7 percent (236-316) from the free throw line to average 59.0 points per game. Opponents average 10.4 assists and 11.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 13-11 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING AIR FORCE

The Air Force Falcons are 7-19 overall with a 5-10 record in the Mountain West following an impressive 88-65 win over Fresno State, who had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the tournament and was undefeated in league action. For Air Force, Kaelin Immel averages 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Riley Snyder puts up 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Emily Conroe averages 8.7 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. Defensively, Haley Jones has 16 blocks, while Conroe leads the Falcons with 48 steals.

The Falcons are shooting 37.1 percent (614-1,657) from the field, 27.9 percent (129-463) from three and 66.8 percent (267-400) from the free throw line to average 62.5 points per game. Air Force averages 11.7 assists and 15.9 turnovers per game. Opponents shoot 44.5 percent (650-1,460) from the field, 31.6 percent (125-396) from three and 70.5 percent (285-404) from the free throw line to average 65.8 points per game. Falcon foes average 12.4 assists and 18.3 turnovers per game.

Head coach Chris Gobrecht is 26-120 in four years at Air Force. Overall, she is 567-593 in 39 seasons as a Division I head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST AIR FORCE

Overall, the Cowgirls lead the Falcons 52-3 in a series that dates back to 1979 after winning the first matchup of the season back in December. The Cowgirls are 28-0 at home against Air Force. In fact, the Cowgirls have won each of the last 13 games in the Arena-Auditorium by at least 20 points.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will travel to Reno for their last road game of the season. They’ll face Nevada on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (MT).