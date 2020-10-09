Cowgirls Open 2019-20 MW Basketball Schedule on the Road

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan, Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirls will open the Mountain West portion of their basketball schedule with a Dec. 31 trip to San Jose State, and then play at Nevada on Jan. 2 before hosting Boise State in the home opener on Jan. 6.

The MW has adjusted the conference basketball schedules this year with the men at home on Tuesday and the women on Wednesday.

Each team will play nine home games and nine road games, subject to approval from state, county and local officials. The league slate begins on Thursday, Dec. 31 and concludes on Tuesday, Mar. 2.

The Cowgirls have back-to-back home games when they host Border War rival Colorado State on Wed., Jan. 13, and Nevada on Sat., Jan. 16. Then, the team has a pair of road games in the Pacific time zone when they face San Diego State on Thurs., Jan. 21, and UNLV on Sat., Jan. 23.

Wyoming returns home for a pair of games against Fresno State on Wed., Jan. 27, and New Mexico on Sat., Jan. 30.

UW will play another pair of road games, this time in Colorado, when the Cowgirls travel to face Colorado State on Wed., Feb. 3, and Air Force on Sat., Feb. 6. Wyoming then hosts UNLV on Thurs., Feb. 11, and welcomes San Diego State to 7,220 feet on Sat., Feb. 13. The Cowgirls will then face Boise State on the road on Wed., Feb. 17.

The Cowgirls will host Air Force on Sat., Feb. 20, before facing Utah State for “Senior Nigh” on Wed., Feb. 24. Wyoming then closes out the regular season at New Mexico on Sat., Feb. 27. The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled to run from March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirl non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks along with more information on Cowgirl basketball tickets.