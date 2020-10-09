SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyFootballMen's HoopsSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Cowgirls Open 2019-20 MW Basketball Schedule on the Road

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan, Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE The Wyoming Cowgirls will open the Mountain West portion of their basketball schedule with a Dec. 31 trip to San Jose State, and then play at Nevada on Jan. 2 before hosting Boise State in the home opener on Jan. 6.

The MW has adjusted the conference basketball schedules this year with the men at home on Tuesday and the women on Wednesday.

Each team will play nine home games and nine road games, subject to approval from state, county and local officials. The league slate begins on Thursday, Dec. 31 and concludes on Tuesday, Mar. 2.

The Cowgirls have back-to-back home games when they host Border War rival Colorado State on Wed., Jan. 13, and Nevada on Sat., Jan. 16. Then, the team has a pair of road games in the Pacific time zone when they face San Diego State on Thurs., Jan. 21, and UNLV on Sat., Jan. 23. 

Wyoming returns home for a pair of games against Fresno State on Wed., Jan. 27, and New Mexico on Sat., Jan. 30.

UW will play another pair of road games, this time in Colorado, when the Cowgirls travel to face Colorado State on Wed., Feb. 3, and Air Force on Sat., Feb. 6. Wyoming then hosts UNLV on Thurs., Feb. 11, and welcomes San Diego State to 7,220 feet on Sat., Feb. 13. The Cowgirls will then face Boise State on the road on Wed., Feb. 17.

The Cowgirls will host Air Force on Sat., Feb. 20, before facing Utah State for “Senior Nigh” on Wed., Feb. 24. Wyoming then closes out the regular season at New Mexico on Sat., Feb. 27. The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled to run from March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirl non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks along with more information on Cowgirl basketball tickets.

image_2020-10-09_155449
Comments

Women's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Open Home Portion of 2020-21 MW Basketball Schedule Hosting Colorado State

Cowboys have home-and-home with all MW teams in basketball in 2020-21 except Nevada (road), San Diego State (home)

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys in the NFL: Former Cowboy Get National Attention This Weekend

Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps made an impression with their efforts last week

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Focus on Unique Game Situations

From onside kicks to final plays of a game, Wyoming football team looked a special moments on the field during Wednesday session

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy's Jimmy Dales Finishes 4th in Reflection Bay GCAA Amateur Tournament

Wyoming sophomore Jimmy Dales finishes four under par, tied for fourth in GCAA tournament, four strikes behind champion

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Upperclassmen Are Back on the Football Field, Focused on What's Ahead

Wyoming football moving forward without 31 freshmen, who will remain quarantined for "10 to 14" days in the aftermath of 12 positive coronavirus tests

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Freshman Vogt Claims 9th Place in Colorado National Women's Open

Meghan Vogt carded a six-over, 150 to earn the ninth-place finish in the 36-hole Colorado National Women's Open

Tracy Ringolsby

Linders Already Makes an Impact on Wyoming Athletics

New Cowboys basketball coach Jeff Kinder and wife Kelli donate $25,000 to the WHYoming Now Campaign

Tracy Ringolsby

Blue Cross Blue Shield -- Sponsor of Welcome to 7220

Blue Cross Blue Shield is the one medical insurance company with offices in Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Zehender a Hit in Wyoming Tennis Debut

Cowgirl freshman Sophie Zehender took 1st in ITA/UTR Fall Circuit Event at UW

Tracy Ringolsby

Showdown of Cowgirls in ITA Fall Circuit Finals on Sunday

Freshman Sophie Zehender making her Wyoming debut faces fellow Cowgirl Ana Fernandez for ITA Fall Circuit Finals

Tracy Ringolsby