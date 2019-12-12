Cowgirls Return to AA -- Host Mississippi Valley State Thursday

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (5-3) returns to its home arena after a four-game road trip that saw the Cowgirls earn three wins, including an impressive 73-66 win in the Pit. The Cowgirls haven’t played at home since Nov. 17. Wyoming hosts the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-6) for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off this Thursday.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on play-by-play and Wyoming Hall of Famer Margie McDonald with color commentary.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 5-3 on the season and are on a three-game winning streak following a 73-66 win on the road against New Mexico. Wyoming is led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova who averages 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, both the top marks on the team. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.8 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Karla Erjavec averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and a team-best 3.6 assists per game. Senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos both average 8.1 points per game. Defensively, Weidemann averages 1.5 steals per game to lead UW, while Vitulova has a team-best five blocks this season.

Wyoming is shooting 41.1 percent (191-465) from the field, 35.3 percent (60-170) from three and 64.3 percent (54-84) from the free throw line to average 62.0 points per game. The Cowgirls average 12.0 assists and 13.0 turnovers per game. UW foes are shooting 39.9 percent (183-459) from the field, 34.6 percent (45-130) from three and 70.0 percent (77-110) from the free throw line to average 61.0 points per game. Opponents average 11.1 assists and 12.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 5-3 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

The Devilettes are 1-6 on the season following a win over Florida A & M on Fri., Dec. 6. The Devilettes are led by Ayonna Cotten, who leads the team in both points and assists, averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. Shelli Thigpen averages 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Diamond Wraggs averages 11.9 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. Erin Smith nearly averages double-figure scoring, turning in 9.7 points per game. Defensively, Thigpen leads the team with 1.4 steals per game, while Wraggs averages 0.3 blocks per contest.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 44.5 percent (182-409) from the field, 41.7 percent (40-96) from three and 58.6 percent (78-133) from the free throw line to average 68.9 points per game. The Devilettes average 12.7 assists and 21.6 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 43.6 percent (208-477) from the field, 33.7 percent (70-208) from three and 63.9 percent (76-119) from the free throw line to average 80.3 points per game. Devilette foes average 19.0 assists and 16.3 turnovers per game.

Head coach Ashley Walker-Johnson i s 9-58 in her third year at the helm of MVSU, and she owns a 48-75 overall record in five years as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will continue their homestand with a game on Sunday, Dec. 15 against Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. (MT).