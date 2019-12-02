Welcome to
7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowgirls Vitulova Selected MW Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of the Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS– Wyoming Cowgirls sophomore Tereza Vitulova was selected the Mountain West Women's Basketball Peak Player of the week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

A sophomore from Domasov, Czech Republic/Sportovni Gymnazium L. Danka, Vitulova reached career highs in points (25) and rebounds (eight) in the Cowgirls' 66-57 road victory at North Dakota State.

She hit 71 percent of her shots from the field -- 50 percent from the three-point range -- in 28 minutes during the game. She also had two offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and two blocked shots.

The 6-foot-2 Vitulova had scored in double figures in four of the Cowgirls six games.

Comments

Women's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Host First 2 Rounds of National Invitationals Volleyball Championship

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowgirls Host First 2 Rounds of National Invitationals Volleyball Championship

Cowboys Set to be Part of Division I Post-Season Party This Time Around

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowboys Set to be Part of Division I Post-Season Party This Time Around

Listen In: Freshman Levi Williams Getting Game Experience for Wyoming Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Freshman Levi Williams Getting Game Experience for Wyoming Cowboys

Quick Hits From Cowboys Loss at Air Force

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Quick Hits From Cowboys Loss at Air Force

Cowboys Left in the Cold at Air Force; Rothe Sets School Field Goal Record

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowboys Left in the Cold at Air Force; Rothe Sets School Field Goal Record

Listen In: Garrett Crall on Cowboys Challenge at Air Force

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Garrett Crall on Wyoming Cowboys Challenge at Air Force

Listen In: Coach Bohl On Loss at Air Force

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Coach Bohl On Loss at Air Force

Stormy Weather: Cowgirls Cancel Saturday Basketball Game Against New Mexico Highlands

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Stormy Weather: Cowgirls Cancel Saturday Basketball Game Against New Mexico Highlands

Washington Cornerback/Wide Receiver Latest to Announce Commitment to Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Washington Cornerback/Wide Receiver Latest to Announce Commitment to Wyoming

Jilted in His Home State, Levi Williams Has Found a Home in Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Jilted in His Home State, Levi Williams Has Found a Home in Wyoming