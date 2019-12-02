Cowgirls Vitulova Selected MW Women's Basketball Player of the Week
From the offices of the Mountain West
COLORADO SPRINGS– Wyoming Cowgirls sophomore Tereza Vitulova was selected the Mountain West Women's Basketball Peak Player of the week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
A sophomore from Domasov, Czech Republic/Sportovni Gymnazium L. Danka, Vitulova reached career highs in points (25) and rebounds (eight) in the Cowgirls' 66-57 road victory at North Dakota State.
She hit 71 percent of her shots from the field -- 50 percent from the three-point range -- in 28 minutes during the game. She also had two offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and two blocked shots.
The 6-foot-2 Vitulova had scored in double figures in four of the Cowgirls six games.