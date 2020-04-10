Former Cowgirl Erjavec Transfers to Maimi

Krla Erjavec, a sophomore guard from Croatia, finalized her departure from Wyoming's women basketball team with the announcement on Friday that she is committed to the University of Miami.

Erjavec and Tereza Vitulova both announced their decision to leave Wyoming on March 7, when the Cowgirls were awaiting a possible post-season bid.

"This university has been an amazing home for the past two years, and I'm so beyond grateful for everything this state, school, and team has given me!!" Erjavec tweeted upon her departure from Wyoming. "I would like to thank everyone in the state of Wyoming from my team to the coaches, and of course the fans for their overwhelming support and love! As I take this next step in my journey to play for a different school I will always hold Wyoming in a special place in my heart!"

Her attention has now turned to Miami.

"First of, I would like to thank my family and friends who have been the biggest support to me during these times!" she tweeted Friday. "I am happy and blessed to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Miami!"

Erjavec started all 34 games as a freshman, averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in earning a spot on the Mountain West All-Freshman team. She appeared in 18 of 22 games as a sophomore, averaging 26.9 minutes per game, but scoring 4.7 points per game. Her 33 percent shooting was the second lowest on the team.

Vitulova has not announced a new school, yet.