Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Lyden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming women's basketball has received it's first verbal commit.

Emily Mellema, a first-team Class A All-State selection in Washington, announced her decision on twitter Wednesday. the 5-foot-10 Mellema is ranked the third best senior-to-be in the state of Washton and 83rd best prospects nationally by Max Preps.

A senior to be at Lyden Christian High School, she also was selected the 39th best college prospect in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Washington.

Comments

Women's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Wyoming wrestlers Bridges and Samuelson both All-America and Scholar All-America selections

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Wyoming Tennis has Cowgirl selected All-MW Singles Team for 12th year in a row

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Wyoming football welcomes a dual-quarterback attack with healthy return of Sean Chambers

Tracy Ringolsby

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Wyoming Basketball adds 6-9 preferred walk-on Grigsby, whose brother played for new Cowboys coach Linder at Northern Colorado.

Tracy Ringolsby

There Was A Celebration and Now There Are Concerns For Cowboys on Defense

LBs Wilson, Maluia both go in NFL draft, DB Hall signs as free agent, leaving three voids on defense

Tracy Ringolsby

Oklahoma High School Kicker Accepts Cowboys' Walk-On Offer

Ralph Fawcz averaged 48.6 yards per punt at Cache (Okla.) High School

Tracy Ringolsby

Louisiana's No. 1 Ranked High School Tennis Player Commits to Wyoming

Alyse Cormier felt Wyoming provided "perfect combination" for her college career

Tracy Ringolsby

Maluia Cashes In, Joins Wilson As Drafted Cowboys

Maluia and Wilson among 10 Mountain West Players Selected in NFL Draft

Tracy Ringolsby

Logan Wilson: Cowboy Tough, and NFL Evaluators Took Notice

Wyoming linebacker projected to become fourth Cowboy since 1990 to be drafted in third round or higher

Tracy Ringolsby

by

MrShields

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby