Lyden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Wyoming women's basketball has received it's first verbal commit.

Emily Mellema, a first-team Class A All-State selection in Washington, announced her decision on twitter Wednesday. the 5-foot-10 Mellema is ranked the third best senior-to-be in the state of Washton and 83rd best prospects nationally by Max Preps.

A senior to be at Lyden Christian High School, she also was selected the 39th best college prospect in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Washington.