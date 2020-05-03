Welcome to 7220
Lynden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming women's basketball has received it's first verbal commit.

Emily Mellema, a first-team Class A All-State selection in Washington, announced her decision on twitter Wednesday. the 5-foot-10 Mellema is ranked the third best senior-to-be in the state of Washton and 83rd best prospects nationally by Max Preps.

A senior to be at Lynden Christian High School, she also was selected the 39th best college prospect in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Washington.

Comments

Women's Hoops

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

With Wyoming's addition of Oden, Rivals ranks Cowboy's draft 47th best in Division I basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Buffalo Bills Center Mitch Morse on Josh Allen -- A Winner

Morse said key for a quarterback is confidence, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has it

Tracy Ringolsby

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Medlin has been factor in Wyoming tennis having four All-Mountain West performers last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Wyoming basketball projected as 5th best team in MW for 2020-2021 by Fansided

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Football Has 4 Players in Transfer Portal

Life at the college level: Wyoming football adds kicker but has four players register in Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Milton 2nd of 5 Transferring Wyoming Basketball Players to Find a New School

Wyoming guard Gregory Milton III commits to Cal-San Marcos

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Balba, Oreshinka Earn All-Mountain West Tennis Honors

Wyoming Tennis has Cowgirl selected All-MW Singles Team for 12th year in a row

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

Wyoming wrestlers Bridges and Samuelson both All-America and Scholar All-America selections

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming quarterback Chambers Declared Fit to Play Whenever Cowboys Return to Gridiron

Wyoming football welcomes a dual-quarterback attack with healthy return of Sean Chambers

Tracy Ringolsby

Old Ties Bring New Commit -- Wyoming Basketball Adds John Grigsby As Preferred Walk-On

Wyoming Basketball adds 6-9 preferred walk-on Grigsby, whose brother played for new Cowboys coach Linder at Northern Colorado.

Tracy Ringolsby