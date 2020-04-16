Mattinson Had More Holes to Fill Than Anticipated;Found the Answers Overseas

When Joe Legerski retired after 16 years as the Wyoming Women's head basketball coach athletic director Tom Burman didn't hesitate in promoting assistant head coach Gerald Mattinson to take over for Legerski.

Mattinson, after all, had spent the last 16 years on the bench, next to Legerski, who he has known ever since the two of them were growing up in Rock Springs, sharing roster spots in high school on the the Rock Springs Tigers athletic teams.

It's not that they are twins, or anything. But what has been obvious over the years is that the two are on the same page in what it takes for success at Wyoming.

And that philosophy not only showed up during the season when Mattinson made his head coaching debut with a roster that saw sophomores five of the six primary players were sophomores, and on which there was an European flair to the roster, but was reinforced when the second wave of the season's recruiting was announced on Wednesday.

All five commitments identified on Wednesday are from Europe, giving the Cowgirls six foreign athletes among the eight members of the 2020 recruiting class.

It's the mantra of Wyoming women's basketball. Make a thorough search in Wyoming and surrounding states, where the women understand what life in Laramie is all about, and then look overseas, where the student athletes have an emphasis on the student aspect.

"This group coming in, including the fall signings, we talked up the education issue," said Mattinson. "You want to make sure you have the course of study they want. Their focus is so much on education. They want the education with the chance to play."

With the five signees this spring and the three from last fall, the Cowgirls have a roster that includes eight team members from Wyoming and adjoining states, and seven from overseas.

Mattinson admits he was a bit off-guard to have five scholarships available in the spring, but that's what happens when three players leave early, including leading scorer Tereza Vitulova, a native of the Czech Republic, who transferred to Miami (Fla.).

"Our focus of recruiting this go round wasn't what we anticipated," he said. "We didn't know we would need as many kids. We were looking at only two and we wound up taking five."

And they were all from overseas.

"A lot of the top United States kids sign in the fall," said Mattinson.

Not that he is complaining.

He is excited to work with this new group, feeling the Cowgirls came in strong with the expanded recruiting effort, although he knows it will take time for the new faces to adjust to the college game.

"In Europe they are very offensive oriented," he said. "They are great off sheds. They fit the motion offense. They have the offense, but they have to learn a little more about the defensive end."

This year's class of eight -- considering both recruiting periods -- is heavy on freshmen with six, but also includes a graduate senior -- 6-foot-1 Dagny Davidsdottir -- and a redshirt sophomore -- Iris Tsafara, who could wind up with freshman status in light of the fact she has not played a college game.

Tsafara originally committed to South Florida, but was hurt in pre-camp workouts as a freshman, and decided to go back to Greece. When she was ready to two years return a year ago she suffered a knee injury that put her on hold again.

The addition prior to last year of Ryan Larsen, former head coach at South Dakota Mines, helped because of his strong European recruiting ties.

It is a matter of team work among members of the staff.

It's how it has been ever since Legerski and Mattinson arrived, and it is how it will remain.