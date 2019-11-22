On the Road: Cowgirls Basketball Heads to the Dakotas for Next Two Matches

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirls (2-2, 0-0 MW) travel for a pair of road games this weekend, at South Dakota State on Saturday at 5 p.m. (MT), and at North Dakota State on Monday at 6 p.m. (MT).



The games will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on play-by-play and Wyoming Hall of Famer Margie McDonald with color commentary.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 2-2 on the year following a 56-66 home loss to Colorado. The Cowgirls are led offensively by sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos, who averages 10.3 points per game and adds 5.0 rebounds per contest. Sanchez Ramos is shooting 47.1 percent from deep on the year. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 10.0 points per game and leads the team with 11 assists and seven steals while averaging 3.3 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Tereza Vitulva averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game and scored 9.5 points per game. Defensively, Vitulova protects the paint for the Cowgirls with three blocks. Senior Taylor Rusk (8.8), freshman McKinley Bradshaw (8.0) and sophomore Karla Erjavec (6.5) all average over 6.0 points per game in Wyoming’s balanced attack.

Wyoming is shooting 36.4 percent (91-250) from the field, 34.0 percent (34-100) from three and 70.6 percent (36-51) from the free throw line so far this season to average 63.0 points per game. The Cowgirls average 12.0 assists and 13.3 turnovers per contest. Wyoming foes are shooting 38.2 percent (83-217) from the field, 32.8 percent (20-61) from three and 64.5 percent (49-76) from the free throw line to average 58.8 points per game. Opponents average 10.8 assists and 17.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 2-2 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 on the season following a 77-46 win over Dakota Wesleyan. They will square off against Montana State on Thursday before hosting Wyoming on Saturday. SDSU is led by Paiton Burckhard, who averages 17.7 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds per contest. Myah Selland averages 13.3 points and a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game. Rylie Cascio Jensen directs the offense with 13 total assists and a 6.7 points per game scoring average. Defensively, Cascio Jensen has eight steals, while Tori Nelson and Kallie Theisen each have two blocks.

The Jackrabbits are shooting 42.9 percent (73-170) from the field, 26.8 percent (15-56) from three and 60.8 percent (31-51) from the free throw line to average 64.0 points per game. SDSU averages 17.7 assists and 16.7 turnovers per game. South Dakota State opponents are shooting 39.5 percent (62-157) from the field, 30.3 percent (23-76) from three and 72.3 percent (34-47) from the free throw line to average 60.3 points per game. Jackrabbit foes average 16.0 assists and 17.7 turnovers per game.

Head coach Aaron Johnston is in his 20th season at the helm of SDSU and owns a 470-158 record overall.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

The Cowgirls own a 3-1 series lead over South Dakota State, with the home team winning every game in the series. Wyoming won last year’s matchup in Laramie, 77-70 after some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. The 77 points scored last year are the most by either team in the series. South Dakota State’s lone win came in 1979, a 66-75 setback for the Cowgirls in Brookings.

SCOUTING NORTH DAKOTA STATE

The Bison are 0-4 this season following a 59-70 at Creighton. They will face Iowa State on Friday before hosting the Cowgirls. North Dakota State is led by Emily Dietz, who averages nearly a double-double with 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She is also tied for the team lead with three blocks. Ryan Cobbins and Michelle Gaislerova each average 11.0 points per game, and Cobbins is the team’s leading stealer with 1.3 per game. Sofija Zivaljevic averages 7.0 points and a team-leading 2.8 assists per game.

North Dakota State shoots 38.5 percent (90-234) from the field, 25.0 percent (19-76) from three and 66.2 percent (45-68) from the free throw line to average 61.0 points per game. The Bison average 8.3 assists and 20.8 turnovers per game. NDSU foes are shooting 44.3 percent (104-235) from the field, 38.3 percent (31-81) from three and 76.7 percent (66-86) from the free throw line to average 76.2 points per game. Opponents average 13.0 assists and 12.0 turnovers per game.

Head coach Jory Collins is in his first season at the helm of North Dakota State, and owns a 199-60 overall record in eight seasons as a head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA STATE

The Cowgirls own a 3-0 series lead over the Bison, having won games at home, on the road and at a neutral site. The teams played a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009, with Wyoming winning at home, 68-51, and on the road, 68-60. Then, Wyoming defeated the Bison in 2013, 72-69, in the Air Force Classic tournament.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will return home on Saturday, Nov. 30, to face New Mexico Highlands at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.