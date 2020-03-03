Record-Setting Comeback Allows Cowgirls to Stun Utah State In MW Hoops Quarterfinals

The third-seeded Wyoming Cowgirls battled to survive the quarter-final round of the Mountain West Women's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls needed a record-setting second-half comeback to pull out a 64-59 victory on Monday night against a Utah State team that rallied the previous night to become the first No. 11 seed in MW Women's history to win a game. Wyoming trailed by as many as 16 points in that second half.

The Cowgirls' stamina will get a bigger test in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

They are matched up with No. 2 seed Boise State, which extended its MW-record winning streak to 10 games in a rout of Air Force on Monday.

"My hat's off to our women," said first-year Cowgirl head coach Gerald Mattinson. "We got down early. Utah State played very well. We were able to come back and battle our way back into it in the second half.

"And I'm so proud of the way these (the Cowgirls) responded at halftime and the defensive effort we had in the second half. You hold a team to five points in the third quarter and 20 for a half, that's -- we held them the second half to fewer points than we gave up in the first quarter but that's a credit to our team. "

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls in scoring with 19 points. She tied her career high by hitting a pair of three pointers, and tied her career high by blocking a pair of shots. Vitulova pulled down five rebounds and shot 8-of-10 from the floor. It was the 21st time this season Vitulova has reached double-figure scoring.

The Cowgirls, however, weren't spending much time reliving the victory. They know that Boise State won't be an easy game. It was Boise State that knocked off the Cowgirls in the championship game a year ago. The two teams split their two regular-season games this season.

"I don't care about last year," said Mattinson. "I don't care about the other two games (this season). I care about (Tuesday). Can't speak for these guys. I hope they're the same way. That's what we've talked about all year is we're going to do one game at a time, and we're going to just try to get a little bit better each game."

Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Weidemann was clutch down the stretch, hitting four free throws in the final minute of the game. She is now 25-28 from the free throw line in the final minute of a game. Weidemann tied her career high with five assists to lead the Cowgirls. She also grabbed one defensive rebound.

Taylor Rusk, the lone senior in a starting five featured four sophomores, scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and a strong 2-of-3 from three-point range. Rusk led the Cowgirls with eight rebounds, and had three assists with zero turnovers. The Highlands Ranch, Colo., product added a steal and a blocked shot on the defensive end. Rusk has now reached double-figure scoring 13 times this year and 51 times in her career.

But it was a revived defense that was the difference in the second half -- a defense that has been the Cowgirls' season-long calling card.

"At halftime we just talked about what we had to do was get back to the way we defend," said Mattinson. "To my team's credit, our team's credit, they've defended well all year. That's kind of what we've put our hat on or put our brand on. And we just talked about -- all we have to do is in the third quarter go out and defend the way that we defend. And if we could just cut it by six or seven points then we're right where we need to be. And these guys responded to that. And then with that defensive effort, obviously that led to some offensive spurts."

The Cowgirls outrebounded the Aggies, 29-26, the 11th consecutive game in which they have outrebounded the opposition. Wyoming shot 45.8 percent (22-48) from the field, 43.8 percent (7-16) from three and 92.9 percent (13-14) from the free throw line. Wyoming had 13 assists to 11 turnovers.

"Defense is a thing that get us here, and we didn't execute the defense scout well in the first half," said Vitulova. "And then after halftime we talked about what we need to get done, and what is going to get us a win. And we executed well."

VItulova opened the game’s scoring with a layup, but the Aggies went on a 9-0 run that Sanchez Ramos ended with a layup. The Cowgirls used an 11-1 run, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Weidemann, to go up 13-10 with 4:49 to play in the opening frame. Vitulova ended a 3:30 scoring drought for UW with a layup, and the Cowgirls trailed 16-15. However, USU scored eight of the next five and the Cowgirls trailed 24-17 after one quarter.

Rusk started the second quarter with a spinning layup, and Weidemann scored a jumper to make it 24-21 for Utah State. With the Cowgirls on a seven-minute scoring drought, the Aggies pushed their lead to 37-21 before Rusk scored a layup and a pair of free throws. But a late layup gave Utah State a 39-25 halftime lead.

Vitulova scored five straight points to start the second half before USU scored a pair of free throws. Vitulova ended a 2:24 scoring drought with a layup, and the Cowgirls cut USU’s lead to 41-36 with 2:33 to go in the quarter. After the Aggies scored three, Vitulova and Rusk hit back-to-back threes to make it 44-42 after three quarters. The Cowgirls outscored Utah State 17-5 in the third quarter.

Sophomore Tommi Olson drained a three on Wyoming’s first possession of the final frame, and the Cowgirls had just their first lead of the game, 45-44. They last held a lead when the game was 2-0. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos and Weidemann then scored back-to-back layups, extending Wyoming’s run to 11-0 between the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth. The Aggies called timeout with UW leading 49-44 with 7:26 to play in the game.

Out of the break, Vitulova scored three straight before the Aggies ended the run with five in a row to make it 52-49. The Cowgirls then scored eight of the next 10 points to balloon the lead to 60-51. After an Aggie three and Cowgirl miss, Utah State called timeout with 47.6 seconds remaining. Out of the stoppage, Utah State scored a layup and started fouling the Cowgirls. Weidemann scored both her shots to give Wyoming the 62-56 advantage with 25.4 remaining. Wyoming got a stop and Weidemann scored two more free throws. Utah State hit a three at the buzzer, making the final score 64-59.

Utah State’s Hailey Bassett scored 18 points and had four rebounds. Emmie Harris scored 13 points, while Steph Gorman had 10 points and a team-high six assists.

The Aggies shot 44.9 percent (22-49) from the field, 52.9 percent (9-17) from three and 66.7 percent (6-9) from the free throw line. Utah State had 12 assists and 11 turnovers.