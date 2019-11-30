Stormy Weather: Cowgirls Cancel Saturday Basketball Game Against New Mexico Highlands

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball game against New Mexico Highlands, originally scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to inclement weather.

Fans who purchased tickets for the New Mexico Highlands game with the $5 Black Friday ticket deal will have the option to get a refund or pick a different game for their tickets. The Wyoming ticket office is open Monday through Friday and can be reached over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Willett West entrance of the Arena-Auditorium

The Cowgirls are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when they travel to face Air Force in a Mountain West showdown.