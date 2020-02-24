Youth is Served: Cowgirls Made Strong Rebound from Struggles, Take 3-game Win Streak into Nevada Game

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

Looking to claim the No. 3 slot in the Mountain West Tournament, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (14-11, 10-6 MW) travels to Reno to face the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-13, 7-9 MW) on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The Cowgirls have a three-game winning streak and Nevada has won five of its last seven games.

The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network, and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Reece Monaco on the call.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 14-11 overall with a 10-6 record in the Mountain West following a 68-52 win against Air Force at home. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with averages of 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She leads the conference with a 55.1 percent shooting percentage. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua averages 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos puts up 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Defensively, Vitulova and Vaifanua each have a team-best 16 blocks, while sophomore Tommi Olson leads the way with 33 steals.

The Cowgirls are shooting 42.2 percent (592-1,402) from the field, 33.5 percent (171-511) from three and 76.2 percent (231-303) from the free throw line to average 63.4 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.8 assists and 13.2 turnovers per game. Cowgirl foes are shooting 38.6 percent (549-1,422) from the field, 30.8 percent (128-415) from three and 75.0 percent (243-324) from the free throw line. Opponents average 10.3 assists and 11.9 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 14-11 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING NEVADA

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 14-13 overall with a 7-9 record in conference play following a 58-69 loss against Fresno State. Essence Booker leads Nevada with 12.4 points per game will collecting 3.6 rebounds per game. Marguerite Effa averages 11.6 points and a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game, while Imani Lacy averages 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. Defensively, Lacy leads the team with 29 blocks, while Booker leads Nevada with 30 steals.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 41.3 percent (704-1,704) from the field, 29.3 percent (127-434) from three and 73.1 percent (301-412) from the free throw line to average 68.0 points per game. Nevada averages 14.6 assists and 15.1 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 43.6 percent (722-1,656) from the field, 30.0 percent (123-410) from three and 69.5 percent (260-374) from the free throw line to average 67.7 points per game. Nevada foes average 12.6 assists and 16.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Amanda Levens is in her third season at the helm of Nevada and owns a 45-49 record. Overall, she is 87-125 in seven seasons as a Division I head coach.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NEVADA

The Cowgirls own the series lead against the Wolf Pack, 19-7, and have won eight of the last 10 contests between the two teams. Wyoming has won four of the last five games on the road. Overall, the Cowgirls are 5-5 on the road against the Wolf Pack. The 83 points scored in this season’s contest are the most Wyoming has scored against Nevada since it joined the Mountain West in 2012-13.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Senior Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.