Cowboy Heavyweight Andrews Has Dominating South Beach Dual, Winning All 4 of His Matches

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

FORT LAUDERDALE – Wyoming heavyweight Brian Andrews completed a sweep of his four matches in the South Beach Dual on Monday, helping Cowboy wrestling to rally for a 24-15 win over Old Dominion, it's lone victory in the two-day event.

The Cowboys finished the day with a 24-15 loss to Michigan State.

In addition to Andrews having back-to-back 2-0 days, tMontorie Bridges (133), Cole Moody (165), and Stephen Buchanan (197) both of their matches on Monday.

Against ODU, the Cowboys (2-4) won the final three matches of the dual to secure the victory after falling behind 15-12. Tate Samuelson’s 2-1 victory over Antonio Agee sparked the comeback for the Pokes as he picked up the riding time bonus point to earn the hard-fought win at 184 pounds and tie the bout at 15-15.

At 197, Stephen Buchan used a late takedown to help lengthen his lead over Timothy Young and was able to secure an 8-5 victory and push UW in front, 18-15. Andrews then closed out the dual in style with a third-period fall over Jacob Bullock. The pin came at 6:08 in the match.

Bridges, Moody and Jaron Jensen also picked up individual wins against the Monarchs. Bridges tallied his first dual fall of the season as he pinned Shannon Hanna at 6:09 to give Wyoming an early 6-3 lead in the contest. Two bouts later, at 149 pounds, 24-ranked Jensen was able to escape with a 3-2 win over ODU’s Kenan Carter to give the Pokes the team lead back at 9-6.

Moody’s win at 165 pounds was perhaps the biggest of the day for the Cowboys as he was able to upset No. 20 Shane Jones, 5-2. The win broke a 9-9 tie with the Monarchs in the dual.

Against the Spartans, the Cowboys came up just short in a couple of close matches that ended up costing them the dual.

Bridges picked up his second win of the day to earn UW’s first victory in the dual as he was able to survive a 1-0 match against Garrett Pepple. Moody was also able to pick up a one-point win as he defeated Austin Hiles, 6-5. Andrews ended the day with a 1-0 win against Christian Rebottaro late.

Buchanan had the widest-margin in his win against the Spartans as he was able to down Nick May, 13-7. Buchanan ended the match on a tear, scoring six late points in the third period to break a 7-7 tie and conclude his perfect day.

“We had some tough duals and lost several matches we should have won today,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“When that happens, you’re going to lose tough duals. Our lineup is a little thin right now and the bottom line is, we have to be a tougher team.”

Wyoming returns to action with another multiple-dual event as the Cowboys will travel to Army West Point for the West Point Duals to begin the New Year, Jan. 4. UW will face Army, American and North Carolina at the event.

South Beach Duals vs. Old Dominion

WYO 24, ODU 15

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 30, 2019 | Day Two

125: No. 10 Kilian Cardindale (ODU) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 10-4

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) Fall Shannon Hanna (ODU) 6:09

141: No. 13 Sa’Derian Perry (ODU) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 8-1

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Kenan Carter (ODU) 3-2

157: No. 14 Larry Early (ODU) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 10-8, SV-1

165: Cole Moody (WYO) dec. No. 20 Shane Jones (ODU) 5-2

174: Alex Kramer (ODU) Fall Casey Randles (WYO) 6:45

184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Antonio Agee (ODU) 2-1

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. Timothy Young (ODU) 8-5

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (WYO) Fall Jacob Bullock (ODU) 6:08

South Beach Duals vs. Michigan State

WYO 12, MSU 18

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 30, 2019 | Day Two

125: Logan Griffin (MSU) dec. Trout (WYO) 7-2

133: No. 7 Bridges (WYO) dec. Garrett Pepple (MSU) 1-0

141: Matt Santos (MSU) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 8-2

149: Alex Hrisopoulos (MSU) dec. No. 24 Jensen (WYO) 6-4

157: No. 16 Jake Tucker (MSU) dec. Krueger (WYO) 5-4

165: Moody (WYO) dec. Austin Hiles (MSU) 6-5

174: Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. Randles (WYO) 9-4

184: No. 17 Cam Caffey (MSU) dec. No. 16 Samuelson (WYO) 3-1

197: Buchanan (WYO) dec. Nick May (MSU) 13-7

HWT: No. 17 Andrews (WYO) dec. Christian Rebottaro (MSU) 1-0