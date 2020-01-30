Cowboy Wrestlers Look to Build off Last Weekend's Success at Oregon State Friday

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Coming off a pair of dual victories last week, Wyoming's wrestling team resumes action against Oregon State in Corvalis on Friday night. The Pokes enjoyed their first home duals last weekend, defeating CSU Bakersfield, 34-3 in Laramie and rolling past Utah Valley, 37-9 in Green River in the Outreach Match.

The Pokes (6-7) recorded 10 bonus-point victories in the two duals, including five falls, four of which, came against UVU. Wyoming won 17-of-20 matchups in the two contests.

Tate Samuelson recorded a pair of major decisions last weekend at 184 pounds, defeating CSUB’s Josh Loomer, 13-4 and besting UVU’s Ashton Seely, 11-2. At 197 pounds, Stephen Buchanan also had a big weekend, earning a 14-6 major decision over Dominic Ducharme Friday before upsetting No. 19 Tanner Orndorff Sunday, 8-3.

With the two wins, Buchanan made the biggest leap in the national polls this week for the Cowboys, jumping up to No. 23 by OpenMat and is 24 by FloWrestling. Montorie Bridges at 133 is ranked eighth by four publications. At 149, Jaron Jensen comes in at No. 27 by TrackWrestling while at 157, Dewey Krueger is ranked 31 by Track. Hayden Hastings at 174, dropped one spot to No. 11 by Track. Samuelson comes in at No. 23 by OpenMat and rounding-out the rankings is Brian Andrews at heavyweight, who ranks 18 by OpenMat.

Probable matchups to watch Friday features Bridges against No. 13 Devan Turner at 133 and Samuelson versus Colt Doyle at 184. Doyle, who is 14-7, has been ranked in various polls for much of the year. At 141, Trevor Jeffries is slated to face No. 25 Grant Willits, who is the reigning Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week and is 7-1 in dual matches. Jeffries is coming off an impressive weekend, recording a 13-2 major decision over Angelo Martinoni of Bakersfield and pinning UVU’s Isaiah Delgado.