Cowboy Wrestling Comeback Falls One Point Short at South Dakota State

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Wyoming wrestling team’s comeback effort fell just short Sunday afternoon, South Dakota State edging the Cowboys, 17-16. The Pokes won three consecutive matches in the middle weights, including four of the final six bouts, but it was not enough to overcome falling behind 11-3 early on in the dual.

“That was heartbreaking,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “We had some guys step-up and get us back into the duals against a very good team, but we needed to make one or two things happen and we didn’t.”

The Jackrabbits (6-3, 3-0 Big 12) got out the gates quickly with a Technical Fall victory at 125 pounds to go up 5-0. At 133, Montorie Bridges continued his winning streak as he put together a 5-1 victory over SDSU’s Zach Price. Bridges used a four-point second period to take a 4-0 lead and then controlled much of the action in the third to secure the win.

After the Jackrabbits picked up wins at 141 and 149 pounds, they took an 11-3 lead in the dual before the Pokes fired off three-straight wins beginning at 157 pounds by Dewey Krueger. Krueger defeated Colten Carlson 9-4 to jump start the Cowboys. Krueger got a take down in both the first and second periods, and then turned Carlson for a four-point near fall to do most of his damage in the victory.

At 165, Cole Moody picked up a major decision victory with a 13-3 win over Tanner Cook. After falling behind early, 2-0, Moody got a quick escape and then a take down of his own in the first to take a 3-2 lead. From there, he got another escape and take down in the second before pouring it on in the third with a take down and a four-point near fall of his own. Moody added the riding time point to get a 10-point margin of victory.

“Cole Moody really had the performance we knew he was capable of and he really helped spark a fire with this team. That win should really give him confidence,” continued Branch.

Hayden Hastings kept the winning going at 174 as he blanked Cade King, 5-0. After a scoreless first period, Hastings got an escape in the second to go up 1-0 heading into the final period. In the third, Hastings secured a take down to go up 3-0, was awarded a penalty point and also got the riding time bonus to take the shutout victory. At that point, UW had a 13-11 lead in the dual.

At the 184- and 197-pound weights, SDSU was able to edge-out the Cowboys behind the strength of a pair of ranked wrestlers as Tate Samuelson lost to 16-ranked Zach Carlson, 3-2 and Stephen Buchanan fell to No. 20 Tanner Sloan, 6-3. The Jackrabbits reclaimed the team lead, 17-13 at that point.

“One take down at 184 or 197 could have given us the dual and we were in position for those take downs. We let them dictate the matches at 174 and 285, even though we won those, we didn’t put ourselves in a match to get bonus points. We had several ways to win that dual and upset a conference opponent, so it’s going to sting a little bit,” said Branch.

Brian Andrews rounded-out the dual for the Cowboys with a hard-fought, low-scoring, 1-0 win over Blake Wolters. Andrews controlled the action for much of the match and was able to maintain control on the top in the third period, securing the riding time point to earn the victory.

Wyoming will be off next week and will return to action for their first home duals of the season in two weeks as the Cowboys host CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m., Jan. 24 at the UniWyo. The Pokes will then head to Green River to host Utah Valley at 2 p.m., Jan. 26.

South Dakota State 17, Wyoming 16

Jan. 12, 2020 | Frost Arena | Brookings, S.D.

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) Tech Fall Jake Svihel (WYO) 18-3

133: No. 6 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Zach Price (SDSU) 5-1

141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 12-6

149: No. 17 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. No. 19 Jaron Jensen (WYO) 6-2

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU) 9-4

165: Cole Moody (WYO) MD Tanner Cook (SDSU) 13-3

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Cade King (SDSU) 5-0

184: No. 16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (WYO) 3-2

197: No. 20 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 6-3

HWT: No. 20 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU) 1-0