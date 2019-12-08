Cowboys' Montorie Bridges Claims 2nd Place in Cliff Keen Las Vegas Wrestling Invitational

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LAS VEGAS – Montorie Bridges took second place and two other Cowboys placed at their weight classes as the Wyoming wrestling team wrapped up action in day two at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

“We had a pretty good effort overall,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“Placing three guys in a tournament of this caliber isn’t easy, but we haven’t seen our best wrestling yet. I liked the fight we had in each of our matches. With that, we can do a lot of work and make some major progression once we clean up some technical things.”

Bridges began the day at 133 pounds with a 5-1 victory over Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett to advance into the finals. In the championship bout, Bridges was bested by sixth-ranked and No. 1 seed Charles Tucker of Cornell, 4-1.

In the consolation side of the bracket, a pair of Cowboys, Hayden Hastings at 174 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight made the podium, placing seventh and eighth, respectively to give the Pokes three wrestlers that placed in the desert.

Hastings opened his impressive day with a major decision victory over Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman, who entered the weekend ranked 15 at 174 pounds. After a 7-4 loss to Utah Valley’s Kimball Bastian, Hastings finished his day with a fall over No. 12 Brandon Womack of Cornell at the 6:55 mark in the seventh-place match.

At heavyweight, Andrews earned a major decision over 18-ranked Brandon Metz of North Dakota State, 12-4. In the next blood round, Andrews was defeated by Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel, who was ranked 14, 3-1 in sudden victory. In the seventh-place bout against No. 19 John Borst of Virginia Tech, Andrews lost 6-2 to finish in eighth.

Jaron Jensen also competed Saturday at 149 and was bested in his lone consolation match of the day by Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas, 8-2.

The Cowboys finished the Cliff Keen in 13 with a total of 49.5 points. Wyoming returns to action as it makes a return trip to the state of Nevada next Sunday, Dec. 15 for the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational – Day Two Results

Dec. 7, 2019 | Las Vegas Convention Center | Las Vegas, Nev.

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Ridge Lovett (NEB) 5-1

149: Yahya Thomas (NW) dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 8-2

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) MD Marcus Coleman (ISU) 12-0

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) MD Brandon Metz (NDSU) 12-4

174: Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley) dec. Hastings (WYO) 7-4

HWT: Gannon Gremmel (ISU) SV-dec. Andrews (WYO) 3-1

174: Hastings (WYO) Fall Brandon Womack (Cornell) 6:55

HWT: John Borst (VT) dec. Andrews (WYO) 6-2

133: Charles Tucker (Cornell) dec. Bridges (WYO) 4-1