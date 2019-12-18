Welcome to 7220
Cowboy Dewey Krueger Claims Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Desk of Kevin DeVries -- Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming 157-pound wrestler Dewey Krueger has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his efforts Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions, where he won his eight class and earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler honor at the tournament.

Krueger, who helped lead the Cowboys to a team title in Reno with 155.5 team points, was one of three individual champions for the Pokes. Krueger went 5-0 Sunday, including a pair of bonus-point victories in his first two matches of the day.

Krueger began the T.O.C. with a 15-1 major decision victory over Cal Poly’s Max Anderson before tech-falling Highline’s John Sowers, 20-2 in the next round. In the quarterfinals, Krueger defeated Fresno State’s Matthew Olguin, 4-2 and then won in the semis over Grand View’s Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer, 4-3. 

In the championship bout, Krueger got a Sudden Victory takedown to defeat Oregon State’s Hunter Willits in thrilling fashion, 3-1.

It is the first Wrestler of the Week accolade of Krueger’s career and he becomes the first Cowboy this season to receive the honor. Krueger and the rest of the Cowboys are done with the fall semester and return to action after Christmas when they travel to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the South Beach Duals Dec. 29-30.

