Cowboy Wrestlers Headed to Florida for Four Dual Matches in Two Days
From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department
LARAMIE – The Wyoming wrestling team returns to dual action in the South Beach Duals on Sunday and Monday. The Cowboys will pace No. 23 Cornell, Old Dominion, No. 16 Missouri and Michigan State in the two-day event.
Last season, the Cowboys went 3-1 down in South Beach with wins over North Carolina State, Michigan State and SIU Edwardsville.
Last time out, Wyoming had a banner day at the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 15 as the Cowboys took home the team title down in the desert with 155.5 points and crowned three individual champions. Montorie Bridges (133), Dewey Krueger (165) and Tate Samuelson (184) took home titles at Reno. Krueger was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament for his perfect 5-0 day. For his efforts, Krueger was also named the Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week Dec. 17.
The Pokes have split both of their previous duals to begin this season as they defeated Air Force 21-12 to open their dual slate and Big 12 schedule back on Nov. 16. UW lost to then-No. 3 ranked Nebraska Nov. 22, 28-7.
Fans will be able to watch the action live, for a fee at TrackWrestling.com.
Wyoming
125: Cole Verner (3-5) OR Doyle Trout (3-5)
133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (15-2)
141: Chase Zollmann (10-6)
149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (12-5)
157: Logan Jensen (8-7)
165: Dewey Krueger (11-4) OR Cole Moody (10-7)
174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (15-4)
184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (9-4)
197: Stephen Buchanan (13-5)
HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (12-5)
Cornell
125: Dom LaJoie
133: No. 6 Chas Tucker
141: Noah Baughman OR Michael Russo OR Michael Venosa OR Ryan Moore
149: Hunter Richard OR Chris Schoenherr
157: Colton Yapoujian OR Micah Hoffman
165: Milik Dawkins OR Adam Santoro OR Jake Brindley OR Andrew Merola
174: No. 15 Brandon Womack
184: Jonathan Loew OR Jonah Barley OR Jonathon Fagen
197: No. 7 Ben Darmstadt
HWT: Brendan Furman OR Seth Janney OR Drew Flynn
Old Dominion
125: No. 10 Kilian Cardendale
133: Steven Simpson
141: No. 13 Sa’Derian Perry
149: Kenan Carter
157: No. 14 Larry Early
165: No. 20 Shane Jones
174: Kellen Ekern
184: Antonio Agee
197: Timothy Young
HWT: William Hilliard
Missouri
125: Dack Punke OR Cevion Severado OR Cameron Valdiviez
133: No. 23 Allan Hart
141: Alex Butler OR No. 9 Grant Leeth
149: No. 2 Brock Mauller
157: No. 14 Jarrett Jacques OR Phyllip DeLoach
165: Luke Fortuna OR Peyton Mocco
174: Jeremiah Kent
184: Cordel Duhart OR No. 22 Dylan Wisman
197: Jack Flynn OR No. 23 Wyatt Koelling
HWT: Jacob Bohlken OR Rodrigo Diaz
Michigan State
125: Logan Griffin
133: Jake Spiess
141: Matt Santos
149: Alex Hrispoloulos
157: No. 16 Jake Tucker
165: Drew Hughes
174: Layne Malczewski
184: No. 17 Cam Caffey
197: Brenden McRill
HWT: Christian Rebottaro