Cowboy Wrestlers Headed to Florida for Four Dual Matches in Two Days

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming wrestling team returns to dual action in the South Beach Duals on Sunday and Monday. The Cowboys will pace No. 23 Cornell, Old Dominion, No. 16 Missouri and Michigan State in the two-day event.

Last season, the Cowboys went 3-1 down in South Beach with wins over North Carolina State, Michigan State and SIU Edwardsville.

Last time out, Wyoming had a banner day at the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 15 as the Cowboys took home the team title down in the desert with 155.5 points and crowned three individual champions. Montorie Bridges (133), Dewey Krueger (165) and Tate Samuelson (184) took home titles at Reno. Krueger was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament for his perfect 5-0 day. For his efforts, Krueger was also named the Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week Dec. 17.

The Pokes have split both of their previous duals to begin this season as they defeated Air Force 21-12 to open their dual slate and Big 12 schedule back on Nov. 16. UW lost to then-No. 3 ranked Nebraska Nov. 22, 28-7.

Fans will be able to watch the action live, for a fee at TrackWrestling.com.

Wyoming

125: Cole Verner (3-5) OR Doyle Trout (3-5)

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (15-2)

141: Chase Zollmann (10-6)

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (12-5)

157: Logan Jensen (8-7)

165: Dewey Krueger (11-4) OR Cole Moody (10-7)

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (15-4)

184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (9-4)

197: Stephen Buchanan (13-5)

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (12-5)

Cornell

125: Dom LaJoie

133: No. 6 Chas Tucker

141: Noah Baughman OR Michael Russo OR Michael Venosa OR Ryan Moore

149: Hunter Richard OR Chris Schoenherr

157: Colton Yapoujian OR Micah Hoffman

165: Milik Dawkins OR Adam Santoro OR Jake Brindley OR Andrew Merola

174: No. 15 Brandon Womack

184: Jonathan Loew OR Jonah Barley OR Jonathon Fagen

197: No. 7 Ben Darmstadt

HWT: Brendan Furman OR Seth Janney OR Drew Flynn

Old Dominion

125: No. 10 Kilian Cardendale

133: Steven Simpson

141: No. 13 Sa’Derian Perry

149: Kenan Carter

157: No. 14 Larry Early

165: No. 20 Shane Jones

174: Kellen Ekern

184: Antonio Agee

197: Timothy Young

HWT: William Hilliard

Missouri

125: Dack Punke OR Cevion Severado OR Cameron Valdiviez

133: No. 23 Allan Hart

141: Alex Butler OR No. 9 Grant Leeth

149: No. 2 Brock Mauller

157: No. 14 Jarrett Jacques OR Phyllip DeLoach

165: Luke Fortuna OR Peyton Mocco

174: Jeremiah Kent

184: Cordel Duhart OR No. 22 Dylan Wisman

197: Jack Flynn OR No. 23 Wyatt Koelling

HWT: Jacob Bohlken OR Rodrigo Diaz

Michigan State

125: Logan Griffin

133: Jake Spiess

141: Matt Santos

149: Alex Hrispoloulos

157: No. 16 Jake Tucker

165: Drew Hughes

174: Layne Malczewski

184: No. 17 Cam Caffey

197: Brenden McRill

HWT: Christian Rebottaro