Cowboy Wrestlers Make a Statement Against Utah Valley in Green River

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

GREEN RIVER – In front of a raucous crowd more than 1,000, the Wyoming wrestling team put on a show during their outreach match, recording four falls while taking care of business over Utah Valley, 37-9. The win makes it a clean weekend sweep for the Pokes in their home-opening duals of the season.

Five of the first six matches ended in pins with four of those belonging to the Cowboys. Jake Svihel (125), Trevor Jeffries (141), Dewey Krueger (157) and Cole Moody (165) earned the falls in the win for the Pokes.

“I thought it was great, very thankful for everything that Green River did to put this thing on,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“They packed the gym and it was a great crowd and atmosphere. We got a lot of pins, which was great, especially early on. Bonus points are really important in setting the tone. It gives you some breathing room and allows the guys to feel like they can just go out and wrestle and don’t have to worry about the team score.”

Svihel got things going in his victory, pinning Will Edelblute partway through the third period. Svihel got off to a slow start, falling behind in the bout 6-0 in the first period, before rattling off seven straight points of his own before getting the fall.

After Montorie Bridges fell to No. 19 ranked Taylor LaMont to tie the team score at 6-6, Trevor Jeffries pushed the Cowboys back in front with a fall early in the third period over Isaiah Delgado. At the time of the fall, Jeffries was in control of the bout, 12-2.

Jaron Jensen was next up and was able to sneak out a 1-0 win over Cameron Hunsaker to put the Cowboys up 15-6. Jensen scored the only point of the match with an escape in the second period.

Krueger got the pin party going again at 157 as he stopped Jerry Rubio just 2:09 into their contest. Krueger got to work early in the win with a takedown and two nearfalls to begin the first period before ending things to put UW up 21-6.

Moody at 165 made it back-to-back pins as he got the win in just 4:05 over Grant LaMont, to make the team score 27-6. Moody was ahead 9-4 at the time of the fall.

After No. 10 Hayden Hastings lost a heartbreaker in Sudden Victory to ninth-ranked Kimball Bastian, 12-5, Tate Samuelson got the Cowboys back on track with an 11-2 major decision over Ashton Seely. Samuelson was able to score seven points in the third period alone to stretch his victory into bonus points.

At 197, Stephen Buchanan got a top-20 win as he outlasted No. 19 Tanner Orndorff, 8-3. Buchanan broke a 3-3 tie in the third period with five points in the final period, including a takedown and two-point nearfall in the closing seconds to put the Cowboys up 34-9.

Lastly, Brian Andrews was able to control his way to a 4-0 win over Chase Trussell. Andrews got a takedown in the first and then an escape and the riding time bonus point in the third period to close out the dual for the Pokes.

“Overall, it was a great dual meet. It hurt to lose a couple of those but it’s a learning experience. It was a good conference win and the team’s looking better each time we go out and we just have to keep building on it,” continued Branch.

The Cowboys return to action as they return to the road Jan. 31 at Oregon State for an 8 p.m., MT dual against the Beavers.