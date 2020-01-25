Cowboy Wrestling Makes Statement in First Home Dual of Season -- 34-3 vs. Bakersfield

From the desk of Paul DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – It was a banner night on the mat for the Wyoming wrestling team as the Pokes finally got the chance to wrestle in a home dual Friday night and the Cowboys treated the Laramie faithful to quite the show in a 34-3 victory over CSU Bakersfield.

Wyoming (5-7) recorded five bonus-point victories on the night, four major decisions and one pin, while winning 9-of-10 bouts against the Roadrunners (2-4). Hayden Hastings, at 174 pounds, got the fall for the Cowboys while Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197), Brian Andrews (HWT) and Trevor Jeffries (141) all picked up major decision victories.

Cole Moody got the dual started at 165 pounds and come up big late in his 4-2 win over Jacob Thalin. Moody scored a reversal with four seconds left in the first period to tie the match at 2-2 and then got an escape in the second to go in front 3-2 before riding Thalin out the entire third period to pick up the riding time bonus and the win.

Next, at 174, Hastings pinned Albert Urias in just 1:51. It was Hastings’ seventh fall of the season and second in his last three matches and gave the Cowboys a 9-0 lead after two bouts.

“It was awesome,” said Hastings after the dual.

“Wrestling in front of the home crowd, we’ve been hyping this up for a while now and the turnout was great, the fans are amazing. I like to come out and put on a performance and get the crowd into it. Tonight I didn’t mind wrestling second and getting out and going and then sitting back and watch my teammates.”

Samuelson made it 13-0 UW after his 13-4 major over Josh Loomer. Samuelson recorded five takedowns in the win and scored seven points in the final 1:11 of the third period to lengthen his lead from 6-2 to 13-4 in order to pick up the bonus-point win.

Buchanan kept the train rolling with a 14-6 win over CSUB’s Dominic Ducharme. Buchanan also got to work late in his match, scoring nine points in the third period alone to earn the major, including registering two takedown in the final 13 seconds. Buchanan also scored five points in the second period and led 5-1 going into the final period.

Andrews got the fourth consecutive bonus-point win for the Pokes as he bested Jarrod Snyder 13-3. Andrews did his damage with a pair of four-point nearfalls in the first period and led 10-0 after one. From there, Andrews recorded a pair of third period escapes and then earned the riding time bonus, putting the Pokes up 21-0 as a team.

Jake Svihel was able to outlast Alex Hernandez-Figueroa at 125 pounds, winning 8-6. Svihel took a 4-2 lead into the second period, thanks to a pair of first period takedowns. After scoring three more points in the second, Svihel earned an escape with 1:24 left in the third to take an 8-4 lead before surrendering a late takedown.

At 133, Montorie Bridges won his eighth consecutive match and 14 out of his last 15 bouts, as he defeated Chance Rich, 7-4. Bridges controlled much of the match, taking a 2-1 lead into the second period. In the second, Bridges got an escape just five seconds into the period and then a takedown late to go up 5-1. In the third, Rich made things interesting with an escape and takedown before Bridges was able to get back to neutral with 26 seconds left and hang on for the riding time bonus.

Jeffries’ 13-2 win at 141 was the final bonus-point victory of the night for the Cowboys as he bested Angelo Martinoni. Jeffries got to work early, scoring a takedown, a reversal and a four-point nearfall in the first to grab an 8-2 lead. After reversing Martinoni in the second, Jeffries finished him off with a takedown in the third and rode him out the rest of the way, tallying a ride time of 3:43 in the win.

Dewey Krueger ended the evening at 157, following up UW’s lone loss of the evening with a 5-2 decision over the Roadrunners’ Wyatt Gerl. Krueger led most of the match, taking a 2-0 lead via takedown just 28 seconds into the matchup. After a three-point second period, Krueger was able to hang on despite a third period takedown by Gerl, capping off the night for the Pokes.

“It was really good to be home, it was a great crowd tonight with a lot of energy,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“I thought our guys came out tonight, especially early and set the tone for our team performance. We had some really strong performances, a lot of bonus points early on which gave us a little breathing room. We put a lot on our guys’ shoulders when we’re at home. We’ve got a home crowd we tell them it’s their duty to go out and entertain the crowd, not just win, but entertain them,” continued Branch.

The Cowboys look to continue their momentum later this weekend as they host Utah Valley Sunday at 2 p.m., in Green River in the Outreach Match held at Green River High School.