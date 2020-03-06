Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowboys Ready to Roll in Big 12 Wrestling Championshp Saturday/Sunday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming wrestling team opens postseason action this weekend as it travels to Tulsa, Okla., for the Big 12 Championships. The two-day tournament is set to begin Saturday morning at the BOK Center and run through Sunday evening.

Fans can stream the entire tournament via ESPN+ or Big 12 Network Now. The championship round can also be streamed at foxsportsgo.com or watched on Fox Sports Southwest.

2020 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 7

11 a.m. CT | Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches

5 p.m. CT | Semifinals & 1st and 2nd Round Consolation Matches

Sunday, March 9

11 a.m. CT | Consolation Semis, 3rd, 5th and 7th Place Matches and True Place Matches (if necessary)

6 p.m. CT | Championship Matches

wrestle
Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Air Force Joins Wyoming In Pulling Off Opening Day Upsets in MW Tournament

Air Force Joins Wyoming In Pulling Off Opening Day Upsets in MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Cowboys/Colorado State Post-Game Press Conference

Look and Listen: Cowboys/Colorado State Post-Game Press Conference

Tracy Ringolsby

Will Cinderella Continue to Dance or Will Carriage Turn Into a Pumpkin for Cowboys vs. Nevada on Thursday?

Will Cinderella Continue to Dance or Will Carriage Turn Into a Pumpkin for Cowboys vs. Nevada on Thursday?

Tracy Ringolsby

Third Time The Charm: Winless vs. CSU in Regular Season, Cowboys Stun Rams in Opening Round of MW Tournament

Third Time The Charm: Winless vs. CSU in Regular Season, Cowboys Stun Rams in Opening Round of MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Double Duty: Maria Oreshkina Earns MW Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for Second time

Double Duty: Maria Oreshkina Earns MW Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for Second time

Tracy Ringolsby

Top-seeded Bridges Leads Cowboys Into Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Top-seeded Bridges Leads Cowboys Into Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys to Host Annual Pro Day for NFL Draft-Eligible Players Tuesday

Cowboys to Host Annual Pro Day for NFL Draft-Eligible Players Tuesday

Tracy Ringolsby

It's a 1-2 Matchup in MW Women's Title Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State

It's a 1-2 Matchup in MW Women's Title Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State

Tracy Ringolsby

The Border War Arrives in Vegas: Wyoming vs. CSU 1st Round Tournament Matchup

The Border War Arrives in Vegas: Wyoming vs. CSU 1st Round Tournament Matchup

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Await Possible Post-Season Invite

Cowgirls Await Possible Post-Season Invite

Tracy Ringolsby