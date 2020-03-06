Cowboys Ready to Roll in Big 12 Wrestling Championshp Saturday/Sunday
Tracy Ringolsby
From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department
The Wyoming wrestling team opens postseason action this weekend as it travels to Tulsa, Okla., for the Big 12 Championships. The two-day tournament is set to begin Saturday morning at the BOK Center and run through Sunday evening.
Fans can stream the entire tournament via ESPN+ or Big 12 Network Now. The championship round can also be streamed at foxsportsgo.com or watched on Fox Sports Southwest.
2020 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 7
11 a.m. CT | Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches
5 p.m. CT | Semifinals & 1st and 2nd Round Consolation Matches
Sunday, March 9
11 a.m. CT | Consolation Semis, 3rd, 5th and 7th Place Matches and True Place Matches (if necessary)
6 p.m. CT | Championship Matches