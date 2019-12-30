Jensen Highlights Cowboy Wrestling Efforts With Upset of No. 2 Ranked Brock Mauller

From the Desk of Kevin DeVries -- Wyoming Athletic Department

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jaron Jensen picked up a major upset-victory over No. 2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri, 6-5, a highlight on Day 1 of the South Beach Duals for a Wyoming wrestling team that lost a pair of matches to ranked foes Sunday.

The Pokes lost 22-10 to No. 16 Missouri and 28-9 to No. 23 Cornell to open the two-day event. Jensen nd Brian Andrews were the only Cowboys to go 2-0.

The Cowboys look to rebound on Monday when they have two more matches, facing old Dominion at 9 a.m., MT, and Michigan State at 11 a.m.

At 149 pounds, the 24-ranked Jensen prevailed in the match against Mauller behind the strength of a pair of first period takedowns and was able to hold off a late push to secure the victory. In his second matchup of the day, against Cornell’s Hunter Richard, Jensen pulled off a hard-fought 3-0 victory in the dual. It was the second victory in December for Jensen over Richard and his seventh win overall in his last eight matches.

Montorie Bridges had the Cowboys’ lone bonus-point win of the dual against Missouri, defeating Cameron Valdiviez at 133 pounds by major decision, 13-5. Bridges had over three minutes of riding time in the match and was able to secure the RT bonus point to pick up the major decision win. Bridges lost a heartbreaker, 3-2 in his second matchup of the day to sixth-ranked Chas Tucker of Cornell.

Brian Andrews, at heavyweight, recorded the third victory against Mizzou for the Pokes, closing out the matchup with an impressive 4-1 win over Jacob Bohlken. Andrews’ second win of the day came via a 7-2 decision over Brendan Furman of Cornell. Andrews has won seven consecutive matches now.

Dewey Kruger was the third win against the Big Red as he defeated Adam Santoro at 157 pounds, 5-3. Krueger, who went 1-1 Sunday, has won 6-of-7 at his last two events.

South Beach Duals vs. Missouri

WYO 10, MISSOURI 22

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 29, 2019 | Day One

125: Dack Punke (Missouri) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 3-2

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Cameron Valdiviez (Missouri) 13-5

141: No. 9 Grant Leeth (Missouri) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 4-3

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. No. 2 Brock Mauller (Missouri) 6-5

157: No. 14 Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 10-5

165: Peyton Mocco (Missouri) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 14-7

174: Jeremiah Kent (Missouri) dec. Casey Randles (WYO) 9-3

184: No. 22 Dylan Wisman (Missouri) dec. No. 16 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 3-1

197: No. 23 Wyatt Koelling (Missouri) MD Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 10-2

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Jacob Bohlken (Missouri) 4-1

South Beach Duals vs. Cornell

WYO 9, CORNELL 28

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 29, 2019 | Day One

125: Dominic LaJoie (Cornell) MD Trout (WYO) 15-6

133: No. 6 Chas Tucker (Cornell) dec. No. 7 Bridges (WYO) 3-2

141: Noah Baughman (Cornell) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 5-1

149: Jensen (WYO) dec. Hunter Richard (Cornell) 3-1

157: Krueger (WYO) dec. Adam Santoro (Cornell) 5-3

165: Jakob Brindley (Cornell) dec. Moody (WYO) 6-4

174: No. 15 Brandon Womack (Cornell) Fall Randles (WYO) 3:41

184: Jonathan Loew (Cornell) SV-1 Samuelson (WYO) 6-4

197: No. 7 Ben Darmstadt (Cornell) Fall Buchanan (WYO) 2:35

HWT: No. 17 Andrews (WYO) dec. Brendan Furman (Cornell) 7-2