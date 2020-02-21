Welcome to 7220
Montorie Bridges Selected Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling For Third Time; 7 Cowboys Honored

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

Seven members of the Wyoming wrestling team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team on Thursday -- five on the first team and two on the second team.

Montorie Bridges, Trevor Jeffries, Logan Jensen, Casey Randles and Tate Samuelson were all selected to the first team. Cole Moody and Cole Verner were second team honorees. The selection is the third recognition for Bridges during his career and the second for Verner.

First team members consist of student-athletes who have a maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.00 better and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests at the time of nominations.

The Cowboys will be back in action Saturday at West Virginia for a 3:30 p.m., MT contest against the Mountaineers to close out the 2019-20 dual season.

