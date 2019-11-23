No. 3 Ranked Cornhuskers Control Wyoming Wrestlers

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Wyoming wrestling team came out strong in its Friday night dual at Nebraska, winning the first two bouts, but eventually the third-ranked Cornhuskers got rolling and handed the Cowboys their first dual loss of the season, 28-7 in Lincoln.

The match started at 125 pounds with Cole Verner earning an exciting 6-5 victory in the second Sudden Victory period over Nebraska’s Alex Thomsen. Verner was able to send the bout into the SV portion with a takedown with under five seconds left in the match. Verner was able to ride out Thomsen for the point and then hang on for the victory.

Next up, at 133, Montorie Bridges picked up a 14-6 major decision over Zak Hensley. After falling behind early in the match, Bridges was able to find his footing and eventually took the lead with a four-point nearfall late in the second period, 6-4. In the third, Bridges was able to get an escape and then take Hensley down three separate times while also earning the Riding Time point on the way to the major decision win.

At the heavier weights, the Pokes had leads late at 184 and 197 pounds by Tate Samuelson and Stephen Buchanan, respectively but couldn’t hold on in the end. Samuelson led third-ranked Taylor Venz 8-6 with under a minute to go, but Venz was able to get a reversal to tie it and then got a two-point nearfall and the Riding Time Bonus to get an 11-8 win.

Buchanan was able to secure a late takedown in his matchup against No. 10 Eric Schultz to go up 6-4 in the third, but Schultz was able to get an escape and then follow that up with a takedown in the final 30 seconds of the contest.

The Cowboys (1-1) will send select wrestlers to the UNK Open Saturday hosted by Nebraska-Kearney. Wyoming will then return to action Dec. 6-7 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.