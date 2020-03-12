No. 8 Bridges Cowboys' Top Seed for NCAA Wrestling Championships

From the desk of Kevin DeVries\Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Montorie Bridges, the Cowboys 133-pound competitor, is the No. 8 seed in the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Champinship, the highest seeding of the five Cowboy wrestlers who advanced to the tournament.

Hayden Hastings is the No. 29 seed at 174, Tate Samuelson the No. 31 seed at 184, Stephen Buchanan the No. 26 seed at 197 pounds, and Brian Andrews the No. 13 heavyweight.

Bridges will face Northern Iowa’s Jack Skudlarczyk, the No. 25 seed. Bridges defeated Skudlarczyk in the quarterfinals at last week’s Big 12 Championships, 7-4. Bridges, who finished third at the Big 12 event, led the Cowboys with 32 wins this season and is two wins shy of becoming the 29th Cowboy in program history to record 100 career victories. Bridges, a 2018 All-American, is making his third NCAA Championship appearance and has six ranked victories this season.

Hastings will face fourth-seeded Dylan Lydy of Purdue. Hastings, who finished seventh at the Big 12 Championships, is making his second career NCAA appearance. This season, Hastings sports a 23-11 record and has recorded a team-best 17 bonus-point victories on the year.

Samuelson will face Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech, who is seeded No. 2. Samuelson, who is also making his second consecutive NCAA Championships appearance, was 19-14 on the season and faced a team-high 13 ranked wrestlers this season. Samuelson took seventh at last week’s Big 12 Championships.

Buchanan, 26-13 as a freshman with three ranked wins, will face seventh-seeded Jay Aiello of Virginia. Aiello defeated Buchanan in a hard-fought bout earlier this season at the Cliff Keen, 8-7.

Andrews will face No. 20 seeded Brandon Metz of North Dakota State. Andrews, who comes in as one of the hottest wrestlers in the field, went 4-0 last week in Tulsa, including recording three ranked victories. On the year, Andrews leads the Cowboys with eight ranked wins, including two over Metz. Andrews enters the tournament having won seven straight matches, including 12-of-13 overall. Overall on the year, Andrews is 30-7.

The 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are March 19-21 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The NCAA has announced that the championships will be held with only essential staff and limited family attendance due to COVID-19.