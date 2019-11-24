Welcome to
7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Pokes Wrestling Claims Three 2nd Place Finishes in Nebraska-Kearney Open Event

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Wyoming wrestling team had three finish in second place Saturday at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open. The Cowboys sent a select group of wrestlers, five of which wrestled unattached.

Casey Randles finished in second for the Pokes in the Elite Division. Randles went 3-1 on the day with a 17-4 major decision in the quarterfinals over Blake Castillo of Concordia (Neb.). After an 11-6 decision in the semifinals, Randles was bested in the championship match at 174 pounds by Lucas Lovvorn, 5-3.

On the Amateur side, Darrick Stacey and Terren Swartz each took home runner-up finishes. Stacey did not spend much time on the mat Saturday as all five of his matches ended in falls. Stacey ran off four consecutive pins to begin his tournament, the quickest coming in just 1:08 in the semifinals against Blayne Harris of Cloud County CC. Stacey was defeated in the finals by a unattached wrestler from South Dakota State.

Swartz also went 4-1 and had an impressive day. Swartz began the day with back-to-back falls and then earned a 10-2 major decision victory over Trey Mason. In the semifinals, Swartz defeated Chadron State’s Masson Watt 3-1 before losing in the finals by fall by South Dakota State’s Spencer Trenary.

Jacob Svihel at 133 place third and Brooks Baker at heavyweight took fourth place to round-out the finishes for the Cowboys in the Amateur Division. Trevor Jeffries at 141 was a fourth-place finisher in the Elite bracket.

The Cowboys return to action in two weeks, Dec. 6-7 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls 2nd Half Disappearance Leads to 67-40 Loss at South Dakota State

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowgirls 2nd Half Disappearance Leads to 67-40 Loss at South Dakota State

Cowgirl Volleyball Finishes Record-Setting Season; Awaits Post-Season Destination

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowgirl Volleyball Finishes Record-Setting Season; Awaits Post-Season Destination

Cowboys' Christopher Henry Earns NCAA Elite 90 Award at Cross Country Championships

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowboys' Christopher Henry Earns NCAA Elite 90 Award at Cross Country Championships

Listen In: Coach Craig Bohl on Wyoming Cowboys Claiming 4th in a Row vs. CSU

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Coach Craig Bohl on Wyoming Cowboys Claiming 4th in a Row vs. CSU

Listen In: Emotional Logan Wilson on Going 4-for-4 in Border War

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Emotional Logan Wilson on Going 4-for-4 in Border War

Listen In: Valladay on Border War Win, 1,000 Yards and Playing With Knee Brace

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Valladay on Border War Win, 1,000 Yards and Playing With Knee Brace

Listen In: Levi Williams Makes Impressive Debut in Wyoming's Border War Win

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Levi Williams Makes Impressive Debut in Wyoming's Border War Win

Listen In: Vander Waal Enjoys First Trophy Win, Cowboys Run Border War Streak to 4 In a Row

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Listen In: Vander Waal Enjoys First Trophy Win, Cowboys Run Border War Streak to 4 In a Row

Cowboys Love Adds Second Record-Setting Effort of Week in Mizzou Invite

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowboys Love Adds Second Record-Setting Effort of Week in Mizzou Invite

Cowboys Put Colorado State in Deep Freeze, Claim Border War for 4th Consecutive Season

Tracy Ringolsby
0

Cowboys Put Colorado State in Deep Freeze, Claim Border War for 4th Consecutive Season