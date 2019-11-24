Pokes Wrestling Claims Three 2nd Place Finishes in Nebraska-Kearney Open Event

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Wyoming wrestling team had three finish in second place Saturday at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open. The Cowboys sent a select group of wrestlers, five of which wrestled unattached.

Casey Randles finished in second for the Pokes in the Elite Division. Randles went 3-1 on the day with a 17-4 major decision in the quarterfinals over Blake Castillo of Concordia (Neb.). After an 11-6 decision in the semifinals, Randles was bested in the championship match at 174 pounds by Lucas Lovvorn, 5-3.

On the Amateur side, Darrick Stacey and Terren Swartz each took home runner-up finishes. Stacey did not spend much time on the mat Saturday as all five of his matches ended in falls. Stacey ran off four consecutive pins to begin his tournament, the quickest coming in just 1:08 in the semifinals against Blayne Harris of Cloud County CC. Stacey was defeated in the finals by a unattached wrestler from South Dakota State.

Swartz also went 4-1 and had an impressive day. Swartz began the day with back-to-back falls and then earned a 10-2 major decision victory over Trey Mason. In the semifinals, Swartz defeated Chadron State’s Masson Watt 3-1 before losing in the finals by fall by South Dakota State’s Spencer Trenary.

Jacob Svihel at 133 place third and Brooks Baker at heavyweight took fourth place to round-out the finishes for the Cowboys in the Amateur Division. Trevor Jeffries at 141 was a fourth-place finisher in the Elite bracket.

The Cowboys return to action in two weeks, Dec. 6-7 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.