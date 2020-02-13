Seven Cowboy Wrestlers Ranked by Both Coaches and RPI Rankings

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Seven Wyoming wrestlers were ranked in both the second NCAA wrestling coaches’ panel and first RPI rankings of the season, both of which were released Thursday. The final rankings will be tools used as part of the selection process to determine qualifiers and seeding for the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, held March 19-21 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

At 133 pounds, Montorie Bridges comes in at No. 9 in the coaches’ poll and is fifth in the RPI, the highest ranking for any Cowboy. Bridges is the highest-rated wrestler in both polls from the Big 12 at 133. Bridges leads UW this season with 26 wins and has a 13-3 record in duals. Bridges’ three top-25 victories this season is second-most for the Pokes.

Jaron Jensen, at 149, comes in at No. 33 in the coaches’ panel and 30 in the RPI. Jensen, who has 17 wins this season, has faced a team-high 10 ranked wrestlers this season and has a victory over Missouri’s Brock Mauller, who comes in at No. 4 in both polls.

Dewey Krueger comes in at No. 33 in the coaches and 29 in the RPI at 157 pounds. Krueger, who was named the Reno Tournament of Champions Most Outstanding Wrestler, is 18-12 this season.

At 174, Hayden Hastings is ranked 12 in the coaches’ panel and is 31 in the RPI. Hastings is 19-7 on the year and has a pair of ranked wins. Hastings’ seven falls this season are tied for the most on the squad.

At 184 pounds, Tate Samuelson is 31 in the coaches’ poll and is 26 in the RPI. Samuelson’s RPI rankings is the fourth-best among Big 12 wrestlers at 184 pounds. Samuelson has 17 wins on the year, including nine in dual action while facing eight ranked wrestlers in 2019-20.

Stephen Buchanan comes in at No. 24 and No. 22, respectively in the polls at 197. Buchanan has won 11 of his last 12 bouts and is 24-8 overall on the season, including a 12-4 mark in duals and has recorded a pair of top-25 wins, against 13-ranked Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State and No. 19 Tanner Orndorff of Utah Valley.

Rounding-out the rankings is Brian Andrews at heavyweight, who is ranked 20in the coaches’ poll but is No. 12 in the RPI. Andrews’ 24 wins this season is tied for the second-most on the team and has a 13-3 mark in duals. Andrews’ five victories against ranked opponents is the most for the Cowboys this year, two of those wins have come against 21-ranked Brandon Metz of North Dakota State.

The next rankings in the coaches and RPI polls will be released February 27.

Cowboys in the Coaches’ Panel Rankings

133 – Montorie Bridges – No. 9

149 – Jaron Jensen – No. 33

157 – Dewey Krueger – No. 33

174 – Hayden Hastings – No. 12

184 – Tate Samuelson – No. 31

197 – Stephen Buchanan – No. 24

HWT – Brian Andrews – No. 20

Cowboys in the RPI Rankings

133 – Montorie Bridges – No. 5

149 – Jaron Jensen – No. 30

157 – Dewey Krueger – No. 29

174 – Hayden Hastings – No. 31

184 – Tate Samuelson – No. 26

197 – Stephen Buchanan – No. 22

HWT – Brian Andrews – No. 12