Wyoming Freshman Wrestler Buchanan Turns Upset Win Into Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Honors

From the desk of Kevin Devries/Wyoming Athletic Department

IRVING, Texas – Wyoming Freshman Stephen Buchanan was selected the Big 12 Wresterl fot eh Week, the second Cowboy to earn the honor this season. Dewey Krueter earned the award the week of Dec. 17.

Buchanan had a perfect week for the Cowboys, picking up a forfeit against Fresno State and closing with a thrilling 8-6 upset victory over seventh-ranked Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State. Buchanan grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a first period takedown. Geer escaped and gained the lead with a takedown of his own to go up 3-2. Buchanan however, would keep fighting and was able to tie the bout at 3-3 with just 12 seconds left in the first with an escape.

In the second, Buchanan regained the lead with an escape and after falling behind thanks to another Geer takedown, Buchanan was again able to get a late escape in the period, this time with only two seconds left to send the matchup into the final period tied at 5-5.

In the third, Geer took an early lead with an escape but just ten seconds later, Buchanan was able to get his second takedown of the match and then earned another point off Geer's second stall warning of the match to win 8-6.

Behind the strength of his week, Buchanan moved up in all the major polls and is as high as No. 19 in the WIN Magazine rankings. Buchanan and the rest of the Cowboys will close their home slate Sunday with a 2 p.m., dual against Northern Colorado.