Wyoming Sending 5 Wrestlers to NCAA Wrestling Championships

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The NCAA Division I Wrestling committee announced Tuesday that Wyoming wrestlers Stephen Buchanan (197), Hayden Hastings (174) and Tate Samuelson (184) will receive at-large bids to compete at next week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.

With the bids, the Cowboys will now be sending five wrestlers to Minneapolis for the March 19-21 tournament. The trio joins Montorie Bridges at 133 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight, who were automatic qualifiers after their finishes at the Big 12 Championships.

The at-large selections were made using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, RPI, coaches’ ranking and conference tournament finish.

Hastings and Samuelson will both be making their seconds trips to nationals, after receiving at-large bids to last season’s tournament. Buchanan is a true freshman, competing in his first season with the Pokes. Bridges is making his third consecutive trip while this will be Andrews’ second-straight appearance.

Seeding and brackets for the NCAAs will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show on NCAA.com, Wednesday at 4 p.m., MT. Brackets will be sent out and posted on NCAA.com at the conclusion of the show.

The 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be held March 19-21 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.