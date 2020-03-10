Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Wyoming Sending 5 Wrestlers to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The NCAA Division I Wrestling committee announced Tuesday that Wyoming wrestlers Stephen Buchanan (197), Hayden Hastings (174) and Tate Samuelson (184) will receive at-large bids to compete at next week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.

With the bids, the Cowboys will now be sending five wrestlers to Minneapolis for the March 19-21 tournament. The trio joins Montorie Bridges at 133 and Brian Andrews at heavyweight, who were automatic qualifiers after their finishes at the Big 12 Championships.

The at-large selections were made using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, RPI, coaches’ ranking and conference tournament finish.

Hastings and Samuelson will both be making their seconds trips to nationals, after receiving at-large bids to last season’s tournament. Buchanan is a true freshman, competing in his first season with the Pokes. Bridges is making his third consecutive trip while this will be Andrews’ second-straight appearance.

Seeding and brackets for the NCAAs will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show on NCAA.com, Wednesday at 4 p.m., MT. Brackets will be sent out and posted on NCAA.com at the conclusion of the show.

The 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be held March 19-21 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Paul Roberts Earns 2 All-MW Awards in Track and Field; 3 Others Also Honored

Cowboys Paul Roberts Earns 2 All-MW Awards in Track and Field; 3 Others Also Honored

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

Tracy Ringolsby

Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Divers Compete in Zone E Diving champinships Beginning Monday

Wyoming Divers Compete in Zone E Diving champinships Beginning Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Decision Time in Laramie: Does Edwards Stay or Go?

Decision Time in Laramie: Does Edwards Stay or Go?

Tracy Ringolsby

Carriage Turns into Pumpkin for Cowboys at MW Tournament

Carriage Turns into Pumpkin for Cowboys at MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

by

Johnywyo

Cowgirls Golf Headed to St. George for BYU at Entrada Classic

Cowgirls Golf Headed to St. George for BYU at Entrada Classic

Tracy Ringolsby

MW Tournament: Utah State in Position to Claim MW Automatic Bid for 2nd Year in a Row

MW Tournament: Utah State in Position to Claim MW Automatic Bid for 2nd Year in a Row

Tracy Ringolsby