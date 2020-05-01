Wyoming Wrestlers Bridges, Samuelson Earn Scholar All-American Honors

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletics

MANHEIM, Pa. - Thursday afternoon, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced their Scholar All-American student-athletes. Wyoming had a pair of Cowboys named individual Scholar All-Americans in Montorie Bridges and Tate Samuelson.

“On behalf of the NWCA and our Board of Directors, we are ecstatic to honor the amazing academic achievement demonstrated by this year’s Scholar All-American teams and individuals,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer.

Bridges has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.67 while earning his degree in Public Administration while UW and Samuelson, who is a Business major, sports a 3.2 GPA. Both student-athletes qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships that were to be held in March.

Bridges led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record this past season and finished third at the Big 12 Championships in March. The three-time NCAA qualifier is just two wins shy of 100 during his illustrious career with the Pokes.

Samuelson compiled 19 wins on the season and faced a team-high 13 ranked opponents during the 2019-20 campaign. Samuelson was set to make his second NCAA Tournament appearance and was coming off a sixth-place finish at the Big 12s.

A total of 175 student-athletes from 63 institutions received the Scholar All-American honor.