    • November 30, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: 2021 Olympic Trials Part 1

    All right curling fans—the girls are telling the tales from Saskatchewan.
    Episode 10 of season 7 is the first of a two-parter, breaking down Lori and Mary's trip to the Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

    Everything is discussed, from the plane flight and hotel accommodations to the weather, the media bench, the crowds, the patch, the people and—of course—the curlers and the curling.

    Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced visual podcast experience.

    Enjoy the episode and stand by for part 2!

