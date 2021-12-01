2 Girls and a Game: 2021 Olympic Trials Part 2

Episode 11 of season 7 is the second of a two-part series, breaking down Lori and Mary’s trip to the Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatchewan.

The girls start with the epic second women’s tiebreaker, and their epic reactions were recorded live at the time from the arena! Then it’s another on-scene segment with Amy Nixon, the Olympic bronze medallist from 2006 who now serves in a Governors role with Curling Canada.

Finally, the women’s and men’s finals are discussed before the 2 Girls leave town for home ... and to get busy editing this thing!

Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced visual podcast experience. Be sure to check out part 1 if you haven't done so yet.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!