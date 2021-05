Episode 29 of pandemic season six rolls through the final days of the 2021 women’s worlds.

Lori and Mary start with weird curling podcadt dreams (!) before discussing the #WWCC2021 results, the Olympic berths, Canada’s wild roller-coaster week including missing the medals (women’s and men’s) for the first time ever, and the “Weight of the Maple Leaf” ... which might not even be a real thing.

Thanks for listening and stay safe!

