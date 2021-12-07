Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: Bottcher Derailed, EasyToys Curling and More

    What a weekend of curling—and other shenanigans—it was.
    It’s time for episode 11 of season 8, and this week the 2 Girls deal with some off-ice insanity in a calm and rational manner. True story.

    In fact, Lori and Mary start with actual curling news (!) before diving into all that the past weekend’s mayhem had to offer.

    If you don’t know what we're talking about, you need to catch up. Right now. Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced visual podcast experience. 

    Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

