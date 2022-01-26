2 Girls and a Game: Countdown To Scotties

Lori and Mary kick off episode 18 of season 7 by unwrapping their Purple Peter. We’ll let them explain this to you—visuals are included via our media player!

Once the curling talk starts, the topics swing wildly—club leagues reopening soon, the 2023 Brier announcement, last teams for the worlds, World Juniors postponed, Beijing test threshold, Marc and Lisa for MD backup ... and more.

The more includes pre-Beijing isolation hijinks, social media kudos and, finally, The Girls preview the 2022 Canadian women's championship which starts on Friday.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!