Skip to main content

2 Girls and a Game: Countdown To Scotties

STOH picks, fetching water and unwrapping the Purple Peter.

Lori and Mary kick off episode 18 of season 7 by unwrapping their Purple Peter. We’ll let them explain this to you—visuals are included via our media player!

Once the curling talk starts, the topics swing wildly—club leagues reopening soon, the 2023 Brier announcement, last teams for the worlds, World Juniors postponed, Beijing test threshold, Marc and Lisa for MD backup ... and more.

The more includes pre-Beijing isolation hijinks, social media kudos and, finally, The Girls preview the 2022 Canadian women's championship which starts on Friday.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

2girlscurling Linktree

TOP HEADLINES

2022 STOH 4 skips
Play
2 Girls and a Game

2 Girls and a Game: Countdown To Scotties

26 seconds ago
Emma Miskew 2015_pod
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: 2022 STOH Preview Pt. 2

23 hours ago
McCarville tweet_pod
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: 2022 STOH Preview Pt. 1

Jan 24, 2022