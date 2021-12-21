Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: Christmas, COVID and Fart Jars

    Deck the halls with your favorite curling podcasters.
    The holidays beckon and the 2 Girls have given us the gift of a last episode in 2021.

    Episode 14 of season 7 starts off with pickleball, moves into Memmo and various announcements from Team Gushue and others. COVID is once again threatening the curling landscape, with clubs and events suspending plans. The Manitoba STOH is thoroughly discussed as is the final Olympic qualifier in the Netherlands. And lots more, of course.

    Once again, there’s a bonus to those who continue listening to the very end.

    Watch along in our media player, and you’ll see tons of images to enhance your 2 Girls experience.

    Merry Ho Ho and stay safe!

    2 Girls and a Game

