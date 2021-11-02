Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: Halloween, Pre-Trials and More

    The girls are going to Saskatoon. Anyone have a spare bed?
    Author:

    Time for episode 7 of season 7! After some Halloween social appreciation, the Girls announce they will be attending this month’s Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

    The Canadian Pre-Trials qualifier is thoroughly discussed, with a look to how the recent qualifiers might fare in Saskatoon.

    Then it’s on to the Americas Zone Challenge, the U.S. Mixed Doubles Trials, and the world wheelchair championship.

    Lori and Mary also discuss Team Hasselborg’s social media campaign regarding the proposed rule changes.

    Enjoy the episode and stay safe! 

