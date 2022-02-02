2 Girls and a Game: Midweek at The Scotties

Lori and Mary are joined by Daryell Nowlan for a STOH-centric episode 19 of season 7.

Daryell, of course, is coaching New Brunswick team at the Canadian women’s championship in Thunder Bay. They discuss NB’s hot start, surprises and results, COVID-19 at the event, TSN’s decision-making in switching games, athlete on-ice demeanour …

… and then onto Jason Gunnlaugson’s statement, Team Bottcher’s announcement, and the Sandra Schmirler telethon.

