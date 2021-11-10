Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: Olympic Trials Picks

    Love and respect to all the teams! Remember we said that!
    In the eighth episode of season seven, Lori and Mary discuss their weekend in St. Thomas at the Ontario seniors qualifier with Team Rizzo and coach Lori on board. 

    Attention turns to the latest Grand Slam—The National, where the girls look at the results and who performed and did not in the last major competition before the Olympic Trials. 

    Lori and Mary break down their Trials picks into three categories: Playoffs, Middle Of The Road and Come Have a Drink With Us At The Patch. They also pick who they think will be the ultimate winner. 

    Warning: these are only guesses, and participants and their loved ones are strongly advised not to listen to this episode! Love and respect to all the teams!

    Stay safe and enjoy the episode, which features images when viewed on our media player.

