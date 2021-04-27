SI.com
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search

2 Girls and a Game: Players’ Championships 2021

The Slams are done—with only one bubble event left.
Author:
Publish date:

In Episode 27 of season six, Lori and Mary power through a week of Players’ Championship new and tidbits–everything from the results to surprises, listener feedback to Homan Wonder Woman, the 60-second recap, Derek’s moustache (!) and more.

The girls also discuss what sells curling to TV viewers and spectators as well as the recent news of positive tests in advance of this weekend’s world women’s championship.

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode. Stay safe!

--------------------

Find the podcast on your favorite platform here.

2girlscurling Linktree

TOP HEADLINES

Daniela 2019 ECC Stucki_sm
News

German Athletes Test Positive, World Women’s Practice Set to Resume

From the Hack - Women's World Championship Preview
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: Miskew, Paetz, Carruthers and Frauenlob

SlamBubble 1
Play
2 Girls and a Game

2 Girls and a Game: Players’ Championships 2021