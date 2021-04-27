2 Girls and a Game: Players’ Championships 2021

The Slams are done—with only one bubble event left.

In Episode 27 of season six, Lori and Mary power through a week of Players’ Championship new and tidbits–everything from the results to surprises, listener feedback to Homan Wonder Woman, the 60-second recap, Derek’s moustache (!) and more.

The girls also discuss what sells curling to TV viewers and spectators as well as the recent news of positive tests in advance of this weekend’s world women’s championship.

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode. Stay safe!

--------------------

