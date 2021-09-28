2 Girls and a Game: Road To The Olympic Trials

Episode 3 of Season 7 starts with talk of "The Yips" and the eternal question: What makes a good curling webstream? The context continues with discussions about Canada’s Direct Trials Entry and Direct Pre-Trials Entry events in Ottawa.
After a break to discuss Switzerland’s men's Olympic Trials series and various tour developments, The Girls reconvene to dig into the Ottawa results compared to their pre-event predictions. It all wraps up with Headlines and stuff!
Please enjoy the episode—and stay safe!
-----