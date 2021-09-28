September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search
Publish date:

2 Girls and a Game: Road To The Olympic Trials

The road seems hurried, and it’s almost too much The Girls—it's only September!
Author:

Episode 3 of Season 7 starts with talk of "The Yips" and the eternal question: What makes a good curling webstream? The context continues with discussions about Canada’s Direct Trials Entry and Direct Pre-Trials Entry events in Ottawa.

After a break to discuss Switzerland’s men's Olympic Trials series and various tour developments, The Girls reconvene to dig into the Ottawa results compared to their pre-event predictions. It all wraps up with Headlines and stuff!

Please enjoy the episode—and stay safe!

-----

2girlscurling Linktree

TOP HEADLINES

McEwen Direct jubo
Play
2 Girls and a Game

2 Girls and a Game: Road To The Olympic Trials

27 seconds ago
FTH - Season Premiere
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: Katherine Henderson, Mike Harris

22 hours ago
De Cruz Trials win 1
News

De Cruz Beats Schwaller for Beijing Olympics

Sep 24, 2021