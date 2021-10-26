2 Girls and a Game: Road Trip to The Masters

In episode 6 of season 7, The Girls start by recounting their fun day trip to the first Grand Slam of Curling event of the season in Oakville, Ont. Following a discussion of the event results, they talk about Jennifer Jones’ turn as a TV colour analyst.

Then it’s on to Headline News items, the start of Canada’s Olympic Pre-Trials competition, and the annual unboxing of the 2022 Curling Cares Fundraising Calendar—once again from a car in a parking lot!

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!