    • October 26, 2021
    2 Girls and a Game: Road Trip to The Masters

    There may have been some Day Drinking.
    In episode 6 of season 7, The Girls start by recounting their fun day trip to the first Grand Slam of Curling event of the season in Oakville, Ont. Following a discussion of the event results, they talk about Jennifer Jones’ turn as a TV colour analyst.

    Then it’s on to Headline News items, the start of Canada’s Olympic Pre-Trials competition, and the annual unboxing of the 2022 Curling Cares Fundraising Calendar—once again from a car in a parking lot!

    Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

