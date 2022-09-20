Skip to main content

2 Girls and a Game: Season 8 Surprise Preview

They're back. And they’ve got a surprise in store.

The Girls kick off the new #curling season with early team results and observations, streaming stuff, (partial) calendar details with guest George Karrys, funny commercials and a major WHAAAAT? announcement!

You don’t want to miss this one folks … and you don’t want to miss the visual podcast experience! Watch and listen with embedded images in the media player above.

Until next week … enjoy this episode, and stay safe!

