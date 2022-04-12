Skip to main content

2 Girls and a Game: Sweden World Champs Again

How do we pronounce “Gushue” again?

A fascinating episode (No. 28) of season 7 this week as Lori and Mary kick it off before Lori finishes with mixed teammates Matt Hall and Laura Neil.

The Girls start with Mary’s commentary gig at the 2022 Ontario STOH before moving to the world men’s championship in Las Vegas—the on-ice action, the ice problem, Italy’s triumph and player ejection, and more.

The final Hot Takes segment features Lori, Matt and Laura touching on all the topic gossip hitting the curling world.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

