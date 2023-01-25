2 Girls and Game: Curling Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Girl 1 welcomes “Girl 3” for episode 11 of season 8 … as amazing guest host Daryell Nowlan returns.

(Girl 2 is busy commenting for the Ontario STOH/Tankard provincial livestream coverage.)

Lori and Daryell waste no time in catching up, and talk about Team Andrea Kelly’s big provincial STOH win in New Brunswick. This leads to a discussion between two coaches (Lori described her U18 provincial coaching efforts in episode 10) as well as the difference between winning a provincial title and cashspiels on the World Curling Tour.

The Alberta women’s provincial championship was fully discussed, as both hosts were thrilled with the stunning finish on the last stone of the championship final—watch in the media player above, as we’ve provided video to accompany the 2 Girls audio file!

Our hosts then barrel through a variety of topics—the FISU World University shootout, U18s, Curling Canada’s hints that big changes are coming, and a new pregnancy addendum in Canada’s championship player guide (!). Naturally, there has to be predictions for the remaining provincial men’s and women’s winners.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!