2 Girls: Better Late Than Never Pod

Episode 5 of season 8 sees the 2 Girls discuss Halloween, golf (in late October?) and other stuff before the curling chatter begins.

The Grand Slam results are mentioned and observations are made, including the controversial “weird” comment regarding Team Homan. The its on to the Mixed Worlds, the Autumn Gold, streaming, other events, the adaptation of the No Tick rule and the latest doings on USA Curling and the sadly beseiged U.S. curling community.

The Girls close with discussions of how their charity calendar sales efforts are going, and they announce the winners of the giveaway contest.

Please enjoy the episode—playing above with embedded images—and stay safe!