2 Girls: Big Decisions And The Aftermath

The 2 Girls are back with the somewhat anti-climactic aftershocks of Canada’s long-awaited Mixed Doubles team announcement. But even with that, there is so much to discuss.

The other topics range from snowstorms to Wordle to this announcement and that announcement… followed by—of course—yet another announcement. There’s reaction to this, reaction to that. The Girls get some cool social follows. An athlete suddenly speaks another language in a news conference, causing hearts to swoon. All this and so much more.