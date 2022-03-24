2 Girls: Team Changes, Worlds and Politics

Lori and Mary kick off episode 25 of season 7 with a breakdown of their big accomplishment—a provincial championship! Images and video of the winning shot, made in an extra-end, are embedded in our media player above.

Next up is the raft of team changes announced recently, some of them official and some of them not. The Girls also comment on the vitriol that’s been directed at a certain curling podcast (not this one!).

The women’s world championship is discussed, as play in Prince George, B.C. heads towards the championship weekend.

Finally, The Girls discuss the madness that is the real pronunciation of Brad Gushue’s last name (!!), snack gifts, The Curling News’ addition of video to the famous 2022 Brier Montage, and more!

Enjoy the episode and stay safe.