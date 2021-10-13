    • October 13, 2021
    2 Girls: Thankful for Curling – with Daryell Nowlan

    Daryell is back for a big deconstruction of curling action.
    Author:

    Girl 1 (Lori) welcomes guest host Daryell Nowlan in episode 4 of season 7 as about a million cashspiel results have poured in. Then hosts also discuss the multitude of streaming options—and new commentary voices—appearing in the sport.

    A segment digs into the lineup of athletes appearing in the new 2022 Curling Cares Fundraising Calendar—with many editorial comments, of course!

    Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

